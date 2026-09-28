‘Focus On Quality, Not Just Branding’: Rs 35,000 Nish Hair Wig Hair Fall Complaint Goes Viral; CEO Parul Gulati Reacts

A complaint by a cancer caregiver about an expensive wig purchased for her mother has sparked a debate online over product quality, durability and customer support. An Instagram user alleged that a human-hair wig purchased from Nish Hair developed severe hair fall, saying the product was a necessity for her cancer patient mother rather than a luxury purchase.

Customer Shares Wig Details Online

The Instagram user, @justmytwothoughts, shared details of the order for a “full head wig silk base human hair” in natural black. According to the post, the wig was priced at Rs 38,499, while the final bill came to Rs 34,649.10 after taxes and discounts. In her post, the customer alleged that the wig, purchased in September 2025, began experiencing severe hair fall. She claimed that when she approached Nish Hair, the response offered to her was not satisfactory. “Nish hair scammed us,” the customer wrote in the post, adding that the wig was purchased for her mother, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

Caregiver Says Wig Was A Necessity

The customer said she shared the experience to warn other caregivers and claimed she was not a content creator. She said cancer patients and their families already face difficult circumstances and argued that products marketed for their needs should meet expected quality standards. Her post quickly attracted attention, with users debating how long human-hair wigs typically last and whether customers should expect significant shedding after several months of use.

Social Media Debate Over Wig Durability

One user claimed that wigs generally need to be replaced every few months, saying some users may change them every two to three months and that even with careful use, three to six months can be a typical period. Another commenter focused on the price, writing that spending around Rs 35,000 on a wig is a significant amount for an ordinary customer. The allegations have triggered wider discussion about wig durability, after-sales support and transparency around product expectations. The customer’s claims remain allegations, and any response from Nish Hair would provide further context to the dispute.

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