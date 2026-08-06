“Follow Indian Law, Not US Standards”: Centre Sends Stern Message To Meta

Following the recent fiasco between Meta and the Indian government regarding the removal of a Facebook video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi which Meta attributed to an error, the Union government has tightened its scrutiny of Meta’s operations in India. According to reports, the government is adamant that global technology platforms must operate according to Indian laws rather than standards applicable in other countries. These remarks follow an apology from Meta’s leadership to the government over the temporary restriction of the Prime Minister’s Facebook post.

Meta platforms must operate under Indian law, not US standards

Sources close to the government have stated that ongoing discussions are ensuring Meta’s platforms comply strictly with Indian law. “Platforms can’t be run in India as per US law. These are technical matters; every aspect must be understood. The aim is to employ the law for the benefit of our society,” sources told News18. These platforms must comply with the rules and regulations set forth in the country’s legal framework, just as other domestic institutions do. The government is already in contact with Meta, X (formerly Twitter), and Telegram to discuss the necessary course of action regarding recent directives.

Further meetings and wider discussions expected

A global delegation from Meta is currently in India and is expected to remain for several more days to conduct further discussions, including issues related to WhatsApp. The primary objective is to verify Meta’s compliance with Indian regulations. This increased strictness follows the removal of Prime Minister Modi’s Facebook video during recent student protests. On Wednesday, a detailed meeting was held between Meta’s Chief Global Affairs Officer, Joel Kaplan, and India’s Information Technology Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw. During the meeting, Kaplan apologized to the government for the technical error that restricted the Prime Minister’s video. The government has since summoned Meta’s global team to examine how the platform’s automated systems flagged the post.