Friday, April 18, 2025
  • Food Choices Spark Local Tensions In Ghatkopar: Mumbai Police Urge Peace Amid Community Dispute

Food Choices Spark Local Tensions In Ghatkopar: Mumbai Police Urge Peace Amid Community Dispute

In a recent episode reflecting the complex social dynamics of Mumbai’s urban neighbourhoods, a disagreement over food habits in a Ghatkopar housing society led to heightened tensions between members of the Marathi-speaking community and some Gujarati residents.

Food Choices Spark Local Tensions In Ghatkopar: Mumbai Police Urge Peace Amid Community Dispute


In a recent episode reflecting the complex social dynamics of Mumbai’s urban neighbourhoods, a disagreement over food habits in a Ghatkopar housing society led to heightened tensions between members of the Marathi-speaking community and some Gujarati residents. The Mumbai Police had to step in on Tuesday to mediate and restore calm.

Cultural Clash Over Cuisine

The issue came to light after several Marathi-speaking families alleged that they were being ostracised for consuming non-vegetarian food within the housing complex. According to the residents, they were discouraged from cooking meat or fish at home, and even labelled “unclean” by a section of neighbours. In response, some reportedly resorted to ordering meals from outside to avoid confrontation.

A video of the dispute, now widely circulated on social media, shows workers from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) entering the complex and confronting certain Gujarati residents. MNS leader Raj Parte, seen in the footage, criticised the alleged attempts to shame or restrict people for their food preferences. “This is Mumbai, not a private fiefdom. People have every right to eat what they choose inside their homes,” he said.

Police Intervention

The escalating row prompted a call to local police, who arrived at the spot to assess the situation. Officers engaged with both groups and appealed for calm. No formal complaint was filed, and the police clarified that the issue appeared to stem from internal disputes within the apartment’s management committee.

“Following the recent apartment elections, two factions have emerged. What happened seems to be a fallout of that division rather than a larger communal issue,” said a senior officer on the scene.

Broader Political Context

The incident has drawn attention back to recurring allegations of food-based discrimination in Mumbai’s housing societies. Both the MNS and Shiv Sena have in the past claimed that Marathi-speaking residents often face subtle exclusion, particularly in areas dominated by communities with strong vegetarian traditions.

The MNS, known for its aggressive stance on protecting Marathi identity and culture, has also been pushing for greater inclusion of the Marathi language in banks, public offices, and residential spaces.

While some residents of the Ghatkopar society denied that any ban on non-vegetarian food exists, the incident underscores a growing need for sensitisation in multi-community urban spaces.

