Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Forced Marriage Leads To Murder: UP Woman, Lover Arrested For Killing Husband

Forced Marriage Leads To Murder: UP Woman, Lover Arrested For Killing Husband

According to officials, Pragati and Anurag hired a contract killer, identified as Ramaji Chaudhary, to execute the murder.

Forced Marriage Leads To Murder: UP Woman, Lover Arrested For Killing Husband

Three accused were identified in UP crime.


In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya allegedly hired contract killers to murder her husband just weeks after their forced marriage, in an attempt to reunite with her lover.

The victim, 25-year-old Dilip, was found severely injured with bullet wounds in a field on March 19. He was rushed to a community health center in Bidhuna for treatment. As his condition worsened, he was transferred to Saifai Hospital and later to Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on March 21 at a hospital in Auraiya, officials confirmed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During the investigation, police uncovered a disturbing plot behind the murder. The victim’s wife, Pragati Yadav, and her lover, Anurag Yadav, were in a relationship for four years. However, Pragati’s family disapproved of their relationship and arranged her marriage with Dilip on March 5. Unable to meet after the wedding, Pragati and Anurag allegedly conspired to eliminate Dilip.

Contract Killer Hired for ₹2 Lakh

According to officials, Pragati and Anurag hired a contract killer, identified as Ramaji Chaudhary, to execute the murder. They reportedly paid him ₹2 lakh for the job. On the day of the incident, Ramaji and his accomplices lured Dilip to a field on a bike, brutally assaulted him, and then shot him before fleeing the scene.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following a complaint by the victim’s brother, the police launched an investigation and identified the accused using CCTV footage. Pragati Yadav, Anurag Yadav, and Ramaji Chaudhary were arrested, and authorities seized two pistols, four live cartridges, a bike, two mobile phones, a purse, an Aadhar card, and ₹3,000 from them. Meanwhile, the police have launched a search operation to nab other suspects who are still on the run. Further investigations are underway.

ALSO READ: Shihan Hussaini, Karate Expert & Actor, Dies In Chennai After Cancer Battle

Filed under

UP Woman crime woman kills husband

newsx

Samsung Co-CEO Han Jong-hee Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest
U.S.-India trade talks in

India-U.S. Trade Talks Intensify Ahead Of Tariff Deadline; High-Level U.S. Delegation Set To Visit
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB Ticket Booking, Prices & Availability–All You Need to Know
newsx

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers Prayers At Hanuman Temple Before Budget Presentation
Trump officials mistakenl

Trump Officials’ Security Breach Reveals How Vance-Hegseth Clashed Over Yemen Strikes: Check The Texts
Big Relief for Small Loan

Big Relief for Small Loans: RBI Restricts Excessive Fees on Priority Sector Loans Up to...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Samsung Co-CEO Han Jong-hee Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

Samsung Co-CEO Han Jong-hee Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

India-U.S. Trade Talks Intensify Ahead Of Tariff Deadline; High-Level U.S. Delegation Set To Visit

India-U.S. Trade Talks Intensify Ahead Of Tariff Deadline; High-Level U.S. Delegation Set To Visit

IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB Ticket Booking, Prices & Availability–All You Need to Know

IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB Ticket Booking, Prices & Availability–All You Need to Know

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers Prayers At Hanuman Temple Before Budget Presentation

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers Prayers At Hanuman Temple Before Budget Presentation

Trump Officials’ Security Breach Reveals How Vance-Hegseth Clashed Over Yemen Strikes: Check The Texts

Trump Officials’ Security Breach Reveals How Vance-Hegseth Clashed Over Yemen Strikes: Check The Texts

Entertainment

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Palestinian Filmmaker, Oscar Recipient Attacked And Detained By Israeli Authorities, Activists Say

Palestinian Filmmaker, Oscar Recipient Attacked And Detained By Israeli Authorities, Activists Say

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM Modi To Attend

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?