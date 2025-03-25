Forced Marriage Leads To Murder: UP Woman, Lover Arrested For Killing Husband

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya allegedly hired contract killers to murder her husband just weeks after their forced marriage, in an attempt to reunite with her lover.

The victim, 25-year-old Dilip, was found severely injured with bullet wounds in a field on March 19. He was rushed to a community health center in Bidhuna for treatment. As his condition worsened, he was transferred to Saifai Hospital and later to Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on March 21 at a hospital in Auraiya, officials confirmed.

During the investigation, police uncovered a disturbing plot behind the murder. The victim’s wife, Pragati Yadav, and her lover, Anurag Yadav, were in a relationship for four years. However, Pragati’s family disapproved of their relationship and arranged her marriage with Dilip on March 5. Unable to meet after the wedding, Pragati and Anurag allegedly conspired to eliminate Dilip.

Contract Killer Hired for ₹2 Lakh

According to officials, Pragati and Anurag hired a contract killer, identified as Ramaji Chaudhary, to execute the murder. They reportedly paid him ₹2 lakh for the job. On the day of the incident, Ramaji and his accomplices lured Dilip to a field on a bike, brutally assaulted him, and then shot him before fleeing the scene.

Following a complaint by the victim’s brother, the police launched an investigation and identified the accused using CCTV footage. Pragati Yadav, Anurag Yadav, and Ramaji Chaudhary were arrested, and authorities seized two pistols, four live cartridges, a bike, two mobile phones, a purse, an Aadhar card, and ₹3,000 from them. Meanwhile, the police have launched a search operation to nab other suspects who are still on the run. Further investigations are underway.

