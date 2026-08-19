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Home > India News > Foreign National Dies After Train Fight, Sprays Passengers With Fire Extinguisher On Golden Temple Express

Foreign National Dies After Train Fight, Sprays Passengers With Fire Extinguisher On Golden Temple Express

A foreign national died after a fight on the Golden Temple Express from Mumbai to Delhi. He sprayed passengers with a fire extinguisher before collapsing at Surat.

Foreign National Dies After Fight On Golden Temple Express (Image: AI-generated)
Foreign National Dies After Fight On Golden Temple Express (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 09:52 IST

A foreign national travelling from Mumbai to Delhi on the Golden Temple Express died hours after a confrontation with passengers inside the train, turning an argument in a general coach into a case now being investigated by railway police. Reportedly, the man, around 45, had allegedly been creating a commotion before spraying a fire extinguisher at passengers. Angry passengers then confronted and assaulted him. When the Golden Temple Express reached Surat, railway police took him to the RPF post, where he later collapsed during questioning and was rushed to hospital. Doctors declared him dead.

As per reports, the incident began after the RPF received information that the man was arguing with passengers. RPF personnel reached the coach and tried to calm him down in English, but authorities said he became more aggressive. He then used the fire extinguisher on passengers. The Golden Temple Express was eventually brought into the railway police response at Surat, where the man was subdued and detained.

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The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation. Police said no passport, visa or other identification documents were found on him, and his nationality has not been established from documents recovered at the time. The railway police have registered a case of accidental death.

The Golden Temple Express incident comes amid other recent cases of violence involving railway passengers. In June 2026, a 32-year-old Delhi Metro security guard, Pankaj Dhama, died after being assaulted by a group at Shahdara railway station following a dispute over boarding a train. Eight people were detained in that case.

Golden Temple Express case follows other deadly train disputes

In January 2026, Mumbai lecturer Alok Kumar Singh, 32, was stabbed to death inside a local train after an argument with another passenger over getting off at Malad station. Police arrested 27-year-old Omkar Eknath Shinde in connection with the killing.

The Golden Temple Express case is different because the man died after being detained rather than during the reported confrontation itself. Police will now have to establish what caused his collapse and death after he was taken to the RPF post. The investigation is continuing.

Also Read: Cousin Kills Woman In Burari Over Love Affair Suspicion, Dumps Body In Suitcase    

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Foreign National Dies After Train Fight, Sprays Passengers With Fire Extinguisher On Golden Temple Express
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Foreign National Dies After Train Fight, Sprays Passengers With Fire Extinguisher On Golden Temple Express

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Foreign National Dies After Train Fight, Sprays Passengers With Fire Extinguisher On Golden Temple Express
Foreign National Dies After Train Fight, Sprays Passengers With Fire Extinguisher On Golden Temple Express
Foreign National Dies After Train Fight, Sprays Passengers With Fire Extinguisher On Golden Temple Express
Foreign National Dies After Train Fight, Sprays Passengers With Fire Extinguisher On Golden Temple Express

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