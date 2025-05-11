Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Faces Online Backlash, Receives Support From Politicians, Diplomats

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri faced a barrage of online abuse after announcing an agreement between India and Pakistan, prompting him to make his social media account private. The trolling, which escalated to personal attacks on Misri and his family, sparked widespread condemnation from politicians, former diplomats, and the IAS Association.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri took the decision to make his social media account private on Sunday, following a wave of trolling directed at him and his family, particularly his daughters. The social media abuse began after Misri’s announcement regarding a ‘bilateral understanding’ between India and Pakistan, which was quickly followed by a breach of the agreement by Pakistan.

Support from the IAS Association

The trolling of Misri sparked a strong reaction, with several political figures and former diplomats stepping forward in his defense. The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Association expressed its solidarity with the Foreign Secretary, condemning the attacks. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Association wrote, “The IAS Association stands in solidarity with Shri Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary, and his family. Unwarranted personal attacks on civil servants performing their duties with integrity are deeply regrettable. We reaffirm our commitment to uphold the dignity of public service.”

Former Diplomats Back Vikram Misri

Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Menon Rao also voiced her support for Misri, calling the trolling “utterly shameful.” In her post on X, she stated, “It’s utterly shameful to troll Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family over the India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement. A dedicated diplomat, Misri has served India with professionalism and resolve, and there is no ground whatsoever for his vilification. Doxxing his daughter and abusing his loved ones crosses every line of decency. This toxic hate must stop—stand united behind our diplomats, not tear them down.”

Akhilesh Yadav Condems Attacks Against Vikram Misri

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav also condemned the attacks, describing them as “shameful and disgraceful.” He took to X to express his concern over the situation, writing, “It is extremely sensitive, disgraceful, shameful, objective and unfortunate that some antisocial-criminal elements against a very big officer of the country and his family are openly breaking all the limits of abusive words.” Yadav further criticized the lack of action from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, adding that no ministers had taken any steps to address the harmful posts.

Yadav also called on the BJP government to investigate the matter, demanding that appropriate actions be taken against those responsible. “We open demand to the BJP government that all of these should be investigated immediately and the full bureau of all e-payment accounts should be removed from their social media accounts and bank accounts. ED, CBI, CYBER SECURITY and other investigation agencies should be implemented today and find out what forces are working behind them and what foreign forces are these anti-national people taking money and disturbing peace in the country. Want to do,” Yadav said.

Background

Vikram Misri had announced on Saturday that India and Pakistan had reached a “bilateral understanding” concerning a ceasefire agreement. However, shortly after the announcement, Pakistan violated the terms of the agreement, leading Misri to address the breach in a briefing. He expressed that India took “very serious note of these violations.”

This sequence of events triggered an immediate backlash on social media, with numerous users targeting Misri with hateful and abusive comments. The nature of the attacks escalated to personal abuse, with some even going so far as to target his family members, including his daughters.

