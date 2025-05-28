Home
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
  Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Meets US Official in Washington; India and US Push to Boost Tech and Trade Ties

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Meets US Official in Washington; India and US Push to Boost Tech and Trade Ties

India and the United States are moving quickly to strengthen their cooperation in advanced technologies and trade. On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with US Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler in Washington to discuss key issues around technology, commerce and other urgent matters.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Meets US Official in Washington; India and US Push to Boost Tech and Trade Ties

India and the United States are moving quickly to strengthen their cooperation in advanced technologies and trade.


India and the United States are moving quickly to strengthen their cooperation in advanced technologies and trade. On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with US Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler in Washington to discuss key issues around technology, commerce, and the early resumption of strategic trade dialogues.

The meeting comes at a time when both countries are navigating an increasingly unpredictable global economic landscape and working to cement their growing partnership.

Strengthening Tech and Trade Partnership

Misri’s discussions with Kessler focused mainly on boosting collaboration in critical and emerging technologies—sectors both India and the US see as vital for future economic and strategic growth.

Sharing an update on the meeting, the Indian Embassy in Washington posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler to advance India-US cooperation in critical and emerging technologies. They also discussed early convening of the India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue to deepen tech and trade collaboration.”

This dialogue is part of ongoing efforts to build stronger trade infrastructure between the two democracies. By bringing the strategic trade dialogue forward, both sides hope to fast-track agreements and boost joint innovation.

Misri’s Visit Follows Modi’s Push for Stronger Ties

Foreign Secretary Misri is in the United States from May 27 to May 29, meeting with top American officials to further India-US ties. His visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to the US earlier this year, which laid the groundwork for several new joint initiatives.

During Modi’s visit in February, both nations officially launched the COMPACT initiative—short for Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology. The program aims to encourage deeper collaboration on everything from defense and high-end manufacturing to digital trade and clean energy technology.

Misri’s visit is expected to carry forward those commitments and prepare the ground for formal agreements in the coming months.

Trade Talks Race Against Tariff Deadline

The renewed diplomatic push also comes against the backdrop of rising trade tensions triggered by former US President Donald Trump’s proposed tariff hikes. Trump recently announced a new set of reciprocal tariffs, including a 26% duty on Indian goods, though the move has been paused until July 9, giving both countries a narrow window to reach a deal.

India is keen to wrap up trade negotiations before that deadline. Officials are hoping that a timely agreement can help avoid economic fallout and send a strong signal of stability to global investors.

A Turning Point Amid Global Economic Challenges

In its latest Economic Review, India’s Ministry of Finance emphasized the urgency of closing a trade pact with the US. The report notes that such a deal would help “transform challenges into economic opportunities”, especially as global economic uncertainties continue to mount.

According to the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook, India’s projected real GDP growth for the fiscal year 2025–26 is 6.2%, which is 30 basis points lower than its earlier forecast in January. The downgrade reflects broader global headwinds, from inflationary pressures to trade disruptions.

Against this backdrop, both countries are viewing deeper cooperation not just as a strategic imperative, but as a timely economic necessity.

More Diplomatic Engagements on the Horizon

The push to finalize trade and technology frameworks continues on both sides. Just last week, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal was in the US holding high-level meetings to advance trade negotiations. In return, senior US officials are expected to visit India in the coming weeks to further these talks.

All signs point to a busy few months of diplomacy, with both nations aiming to turn their strategic partnership into a strong economic engine.

