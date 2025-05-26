Home
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
  • Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri To Begin US Visit From May 27- Details Inside!

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri To Begin US Visit From May 27- Details Inside!

The visit is a follow-up to PM’s visit to the United States in February 2025, when both sides launched the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri To Begin US Visit From May 27- Details Inside!

Vikram Misri


Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will begin his three-day visit to the United States of America from May 27-29, 2025. Misri is scheduled to meet senior officials of the US administration in America.

“Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will be visiting Washington DC from May 27-29, 2025 to meet senior officials of the US administration. The visit is a follow-up to PM’s visit to the United States in February 2025, when both sides launched the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.

In February this year, PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump jointly launched the US-India COMPACT with an aim to drive transformative change across key areas of cooperation. Under this initiative, both sides committed to a results-driven agenda with initial outcomes expected this year to demonstrate mutual trust and partnership. To further advance defence ties, the leaders announced plans to sign a new ten-year Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership later this year.

Misri’s visit to US comes at a time when seven all party Indian delegations are in different countries to expose Pakistan’s open support to terrorism.

ALSO READ: Ajit Doval To Skip Key Security Meet In Moscow Due To Illness

Aditya Wadhawan

Aditya Wadhawan

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Latest India News Vikram Misri

