Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Brief Parliament Panel on India-Pakistan Military Conflict on May 19

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to brief Parliament's External Affairs panel on India-Pakistan tensions following Operation Sindoor and the May 10 ceasefire understanding.

In the wake of Operation Sindoor and rising India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is scheduled to brief the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs next week.

The briefing, set for May 19, will cover current foreign policy developments between India and Pakistan, officials confirmed.

Backdrop: Operation Sindoor and Military Escalation

The upcoming committee meeting follows the Indian Armed Forces’ swift and strategic Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was launched in retaliation for the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.

The military response triggered a series of cross-border escalations, including drone intrusions and LoC violations, drawing both countries into a tense standoff.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ceasefire Understanding Reached on May 10

After days of heightened military activity, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations held discussions on May 10, where they reached a tentative agreement to halt all hostilities. The situation has remained volatile since, with intermittent violations reported despite the mutual understanding.

Parliamentary Oversight and Foreign Policy Direction

Misri’s upcoming briefing will mark a crucial step in bringing Parliamentary oversight and transparency into India’s foreign policy and security responses. Members of the committee are expected to seek details on:

The strategic objectives of Operation Sindoor

The diplomatic posture towards Pakistan moving forward

The status of ceasefire enforcement

India’s response plan to future provocations

International reactions to the conflict

India Reaffirms Strong Security Posture

The Modi government has reiterated that terror attacks on Indian soil will face decisive retaliation and that peace with Pakistan can only be achieved through eliminating terror infrastructure.

With Misri’s briefing, India’s leadership is expected to reinforce the narrative that foreign policy and military action remain tightly coordinated in response to any threat to national security.

ALSO READ: Rajnath Singh Commends PM Modi For Recognising Indian Army’s Valour In Operation Sindoor

