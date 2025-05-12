Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Brief Parliament Panel on India-Pakistan Military Conflict on May 19

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Brief Parliament Panel on India-Pakistan Military Conflict on May 19

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to brief Parliament's External Affairs panel on India-Pakistan tensions following Operation Sindoor and the May 10 ceasefire understanding.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Brief Parliament Panel on India-Pakistan Military Conflict on May 19


In the wake of Operation Sindoor and rising India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is scheduled to brief the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs next week.

The briefing, set for May 19, will cover current foreign policy developments between India and Pakistan, officials confirmed.

Backdrop: Operation Sindoor and Military Escalation

The upcoming committee meeting follows the Indian Armed Forces’ swift and strategic Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was launched in retaliation for the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.

The military response triggered a series of cross-border escalations, including drone intrusions and LoC violations, drawing both countries into a tense standoff.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ceasefire Understanding Reached on May 10

After days of heightened military activity, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations held discussions on May 10, where they reached a tentative agreement to halt all hostilities. The situation has remained volatile since, with intermittent violations reported despite the mutual understanding.

Parliamentary Oversight and Foreign Policy Direction

Misri’s upcoming briefing will mark a crucial step in bringing Parliamentary oversight and transparency into India’s foreign policy and security responses. Members of the committee are expected to seek details on:

  • The strategic objectives of Operation Sindoor

  • The diplomatic posture towards Pakistan moving forward

  • The status of ceasefire enforcement

  • India’s response plan to future provocations

  • International reactions to the conflict

India Reaffirms Strong Security Posture

The Modi government has reiterated that terror attacks on Indian soil will face decisive retaliation and that peace with Pakistan can only be achieved through eliminating terror infrastructure.

With Misri’s briefing, India’s leadership is expected to reinforce the narrative that foreign policy and military action remain tightly coordinated in response to any threat to national security.

ALSO READ: Rajnath Singh Commends PM Modi For Recognising Indian Army’s Valour In Operation Sindoor

Filed under

India Pakistan conflict update Operation Sindoor Vikram Misri briefing

Evan Longoria, the legend

Evan Longoria To Retire As A Tampa Bay Ray In Special Ceremony On June 7
newsx

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Brief Parliament Panel on India-Pakistan Military Conflict on May 19
newsx

Indian Army Confirms No Drone Presence, Situation Under Control
Edan Alexander, the last

Edan Alexander Freed: Last American Hostage From Gaza Rejects Meeting With Netanyahu
Kyle Snyder, the Olympic

Who is Kyle Snyder? Olympic Gold Medalist Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting
Olympic wrestling champio

Olympic Wrestler Kyle Snyder Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Evan Longoria To Retire As A Tampa Bay Ray In Special Ceremony On June 7

Evan Longoria To Retire As A Tampa Bay Ray In Special Ceremony On June 7

Indian Army Confirms No Drone Presence, Situation Under Control

Indian Army Confirms No Drone Presence, Situation Under Control

Edan Alexander Freed: Last American Hostage From Gaza Rejects Meeting With Netanyahu

Edan Alexander Freed: Last American Hostage From Gaza Rejects Meeting With Netanyahu

Who is Kyle Snyder? Olympic Gold Medalist Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting

Who is Kyle Snyder? Olympic Gold Medalist Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting

Olympic Wrestler Kyle Snyder Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting

Olympic Wrestler Kyle Snyder Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting

Entertainment

Tory Lanez Stabbed In California Prison Yard: Hospitalized With Serious Injuries

Tory Lanez Stabbed In California Prison Yard: Hospitalized With Serious Injuries

Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Returns, Alia Bhatt And Janhvi Kapoor Set To Debut

Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Returns, Alia Bhatt And Janhvi Kapoor Set To Debut

Will BTS Army See Tom Cruise And Jin on ‘Run Jin’ in Surprise Variety Show Crossover

Will BTS Army See Tom Cruise And Jin on ‘Run Jin’ in Surprise Variety Show

King: Anil Kapoor Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Next Big Action Film

King: Anil Kapoor Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Next Big

‘Tears You Never Showed’: Anushka Sharma’s Emotional Note For Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement

‘Tears You Never Showed’: Anushka Sharma’s Emotional Note For Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom