Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Brief Parliament Panel on Operation Sindoor and India-Pakistan Tensions

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on Monday to explain India’s recent military response against Pakistan—Operation Sindoor—and the events that followed. The panel, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, is expected to hold an in-depth discussion on the diplomatic, security, and regional impact of the operation.

Focus on India’s Strong Military Response

The briefing comes just days after a sudden spike in cross-border hostilities that started with the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which killed several civilians and security personnel, was met with a strong military reply from India.

In a swift and coordinated response, Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These air and missile strikes went on for several days, prompting Pakistan to retaliate with drone and missile attacks of its own. However, Indian forces successfully repelled those strikes using advanced defence systems.

The back-and-forth military confrontation finally ended on May 10, after both sides reportedly reached an understanding to de-escalate.

What Misri Is Expected to Cover

Sources say Foreign Secretary Misri will provide the committee with a detailed overview of how India managed the crisis, both on the battlefield and at the diplomatic level.

He is expected to cover:

The current status of diplomatic communication with Pakistan

Challenges India faces at the border and cross-border infiltration

Impact of Operation Sindoor on regional peace and security

How India is now reassessing its foreign policy priorities, especially in South Asia

“Misri is likely to explain the broader geopolitical message India intended to send through the operation, and how it’s being received internationally,” one source familiar with the meeting preparation said.

Why This Briefing Matters

While Misri has earlier briefed members on various foreign policy topics—including India’s ties with countries like Bangladesh and Canada—this will be the first time he will talk to lawmakers in detail about India’s recent military and diplomatic moves involving Pakistan.

Given the sensitive timing and the fragile state of India-Pakistan relations, the session is expected to draw close attention. Committee members are likely to question the government’s long-term strategy, including how it plans to balance military strength with diplomatic caution.

Other Parliamentary Briefings Also Scheduled

Monday will also see other key parliamentary activity. The Committee on Water Resources, chaired by BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, will hold a separate meeting. Officials from various government departments will brief the panel on pressing issues such as:

Flood management ahead of the monsoon

Soil erosion and riverbank protection

Coordination on transboundary rivers

These briefings come at a time when both national security and environmental stability are at the center of political and public concern.