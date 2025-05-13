Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri To Brief Parliamentary Panel On India-Pakistan Tensions On May 19

Although both countries agreed to a ceasefire after the strikes, the security situation remains fragile, with concerns about further provocation.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to brief the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, on May 19, regarding the escalating situation with Pakistan.

The committee meeting comes amid increased tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) and follows a series of military exchanges between India and Pakistan. Misri will present a detailed update on the recent developments, including India’s precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure located across the border.

Although both countries agreed to a ceasefire after the strikes, the security situation remains fragile, with concerns about further provocation.

Misri, known for his diplomatic experience and his previous role as India’s ambassador to China, has routinely kept the committee informed about critical foreign policy matters.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

His past briefings have covered India’s ties with Bangladesh and diplomatic challenges with Western nations, including recent tensions with Canada.

On May 7, in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting nine terrorist hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These included the Jaish-e-Mohammad headquarters in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted His Controversial Post