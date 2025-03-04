Foreign Woman’s ‘Hidden’ Lord Jagannath Tattoo Sparks Outrage In Odisha; Tattoo Artist, Parlour Owner Arrested

A foreign woman’s Lord Jagannath tattoo on her thigh triggered outrage in Odisha, leading to the arrest of a tattoo artist and parlour owner in Bhubaneswar.

A controversy erupted in Odisha after a viral image of a foreign woman sporting a Lord Jagannath tattoo on her thigh sparked outrage among devotees. Following complaints from Jagannath followers, the Sahid Nagar police arrested the tattoo artist and the owner of the parlour on Monday.

The accused, identified as Rockey Ranjan Bisoi (parlour owner) and Aswini Kumar Pradhan (tattoo artist), were booked under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly outraging religious sentiments.

Tattoo Sparks Social Media Uproar

The foreign woman, reportedly an Italian national working with an NGO, had gotten the tattoo inked at a parlour in Bhubaneswar. The image went viral on social media, triggering strong reactions from Hindu outfits and Jagannath devotees, who viewed it as an insult to the revered deity.

During interrogation, Rockey Ranjan Bisoi admitted that Aswini Kumar Pradhan had inked the tattoo at the woman’s request, despite concerns about religious sensitivities.

Apology Issued Amid Protests

Following widespread protests, both the woman and the tattoo parlour owner publicly apologized.

In a heartfelt video message, the woman, with folded hands, said:

“I never intended to be disrespectful. I am a true devotee of Lord Jagannath and visit the temple daily. This was an honest mistake, and I deeply regret it. Since the tattoo is in a hidden place, I didn’t expect it to create a controversy. I assure everyone that once the tattoo heals, I will have it removed immediately. Please forgive me for my mistake.”

The parlour owner, on the other hand, claimed he had advised the woman against placing the Jagannath tattoo on her thigh, but she insisted.

Police Investigation Underway

Police officials are also verifying details regarding the woman’s identity and nationality, as her association with an NGO in India has raised further interest. Meanwhile, law enforcement has urged the public to avoid communal tensions and maintain peace.

