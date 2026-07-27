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Home > India News > Former BJP MLA’s Daughter Alleges Molestation During Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Protest. Here’s What Happened

Former BJP MLA’s Daughter Alleges Molestation During Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Protest. Here’s What Happened

Yashaswinee Raje Singh, daughter of former BJP MLA Vikram Singh, has alleged she was molested during the July 24 student protest at Jantar Mantar. Here's what she claimed.

Yashaswinee Raje Singh Alleges Molestation at Jantar Mantar Protest (Image: ANI)
Yashaswinee Raje Singh Alleges Molestation at Jantar Mantar Protest (Image: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 19:57 IST

Yashaswinee Raje Singh, the daughter of Ex-BJP MLA of Uttar Pradesh Vikram Singh, made an allegation on her Instagram account about being sexually assaulted during protests against the NEET paper leak held on 24th July in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar area. Her allegation went viral over the Internet.

What Happened During the Protest?

According to the allegations made by Yashaswinee Raje Singh, she reached the protest location with her sister around 12:15 am. There was a huge crowd surrounding the main stage. Yashaswinee claimed that once the barricade was taken down, things just got out of control.

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Amidst all this, she accused a man who was standing behind her of sexually assaulting her. She said that he tried to molest her by making his way into her private parts. Yashaswinee stated that she defended herself against the act. She slapped him thrice and moved away from the mob.

She Questions the Volunteers’ Response

Yashaswinee said she expected the volunteers to stop the accused and support her. However, she claimed that did not happen. Instead, she alleged that some volunteers questioned her. According to her, one male volunteer repeatedly shouted at her for being there.

She also claimed another volunteer brushed aside the incident by saying, “These mistakes keep happening.” The response, she said, left her shocked and deeply disappointed.

Social Media Divided Over the Allegations

Yashaswinee had earlier made headlines over a controversy linked to her food preferences. The issue had drawn attention because of her father’s political background.

Her latest Instagram post has also divided opinion online. Many users have come out in her support. They condemned the alleged incident and demanded action. Others questioned her claims and sought more evidence. At the same time, many people called for a fair investigation and accountability if the allegations are found to be true.

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Former BJP MLA’s Daughter Alleges Molestation During Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Protest. Here’s What Happened
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Former BJP MLA’s Daughter Alleges Molestation During Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Protest. Here’s What Happened

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Former BJP MLA’s Daughter Alleges Molestation During Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Protest. Here’s What Happened

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Former BJP MLA’s Daughter Alleges Molestation During Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Protest. Here’s What Happened
Former BJP MLA’s Daughter Alleges Molestation During Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Protest. Here’s What Happened
Former BJP MLA’s Daughter Alleges Molestation During Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Protest. Here’s What Happened
Former BJP MLA’s Daughter Alleges Molestation During Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Protest. Here’s What Happened

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