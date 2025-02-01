Former Chief Election Commissioner Navin Chawla Passes Away at 79

Navin Chawla, the former Chief Election Commissioner of India, passed away on Saturday at the age of 79. Ex-CEC SY Quraishi confirmed the news, sharing that Chawla died at Apollo Hospital. Quraishi added that Chawla had been in good spirits during their last meeting. Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Navin Chawla, the former Chief Election Commissioner of India, passed away on Saturday at the age of 79. Ex-CEC SY Quraishi confirmed the news, sharing that Chawla died at Apollo Hospital. Quraishi added that Chawla had been in good spirits during their last meeting.
Advertisement · Scroll to continue