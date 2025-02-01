Home
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Former Chief Election Commissioner Navin Chawla Passes Away at 79

Navin Chawla, the former Chief Election Commissioner of India, passed away on Saturday at the age of 79. Ex-CEC SY Quraishi confirmed the news, sharing that Chawla died at Apollo Hospital. Quraishi added that Chawla had been in good spirits during their last meeting. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

