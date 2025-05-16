Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
  Former CJI DY Chandrachud Joins NLU Delhi As Distinguished Professor To Mentor Future Legal Minds

Former CJI DY Chandrachud Joins NLU Delhi As Distinguished Professor To Mentor Future Legal Minds

Former CJI DY Chandrachud joins NLU Delhi as Distinguished Professor, to mentor students, lead research, and launch a lecture series on legal and constitutional challenges.

Former CJI DY Chandrachud Joins NLU Delhi As Distinguished Professor To Mentor Future Legal Minds


Former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, has taken up a new academic role at National Law University (NLU), Delhi, where he will mentor aspiring lawyers as a Distinguished Professor, the university announced on Thursday.

Justice Chandrachud, who served as the Chief Justice of India from November 2022 to November 2024, has now stepped into legal academia to shape the next generation of legal thinkers, practitioners, and reformers. He was succeeded in the Supreme Court by Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Calling it a “historic association,” NLU Delhi described the appointment as a transformative chapter in Indian legal education, welcoming “one of the most progressive jurists of our time.”

“This marks a pivotal moment in legal academia as one of India’s most visionary jurists joins us to shape future generations of lawyers, scholars, and changemakers,” the official statement said.

Dedicated Centre for Constitutional Studies to Be Set Up

NLU Delhi’s Vice Chancellor, Professor GS Bajpai, expressed optimism over the collaboration, announcing the upcoming Centre for Constitutional Studies, which Justice Chandrachud will help shape with cutting-edge research and academic guidance.

The university also revealed plans to launch a new lecture series titled “In the Spirit of Justice: The DYC Distinguished Lecture Series”, designed to tackle contemporary legal challenges and offer insights through Justice Chandrachud’s vast judicial experience.

Focus on Landmark Judgments and Legal Reforms

NLU Delhi highlighted Justice Chandrachud’s impactful legacy in landmark judgments related to privacy rights, LGBTQ+ equality, gender justice, and digital freedom, stating that his presence would significantly enhance the institution’s academic mission.

“His wisdom will now directly fuel NLU Delhi’s vision to build a more just and equitable legal system,” the university said, underlining its aim to blend legal theory with social transformation under his mentorship.

Justice Chandrachud’s association is expected to further solidify NLU Delhi’s standing as a thought leader in legal scholarship and constitutional law in India.

