Thursday, October 31, 2024
Former Congress Leader Ravi Raja Joins BJP, Appointed As Mumbai BJP Vice President

Former Congress leader Ravi Raja, who resigned from the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier on Thursday has been appointed the Vice President of Mumbai BJP.

Former Congress leader Ravi Raja, who resigned from the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier on Thursday has been appointed the Vice President of the Mumbai BJP.

Speaking to reporters after his appointment, he said in all his years of being in Congress, the party never “utilised” his knowledge and capabilities.

“I will try to fulfill all my responsibilities. One thing I would like to say that all over Maharashtra, no one thinks that MVA will come into power after these elections. I would say that Congress never utilised my knowledge or abilities but I request BJP to utilise my capabilities,” he said.

Ravi Raja had submitted his resignation to the Congress leadership and also posted the letter on his social media handle.

“Since 1980 as a Youth Congress Member, I have served the party with utmost sincerity and dedication and today I am made to believe that my 44 years of service for the Congress party is not respected and hence I take this decision of resigning from my party post,” his letter read.

BJP’s Mumbai President Ashish Shelar announced the new post given to Ravi Raja earlier today, welcoming the former Congress leader into the party’s fold with garlands and fanfare.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis sais that Raja joining the BJP would strengthen the party in Maharashtra.
“Today Congress leader Ravi Raja has joined BJP. He is one of the strongest leaders and we believe that his joining in BJP will strengthen us. In Maharashtra, there is a positive environment in favour of Mahayuti,” Fadnavis said.

Raja’s joining is a significant gain for the BJP in Mumbai ahead of the assembly elections in the state.
The Assembly elections for the 288 Maharashtra Assembly are going to happen in a single phase on November 20, with the counting of votes to happen on November 23.

Also Read: Now We Are Moving Towards Implementing One Nation, One Election…’: PM Modi On Ekta Diwas In Gujarat

