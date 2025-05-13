Former Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar Named New UPSC Chairman

The appointment was approved by President Droupadi Murmu and officially announced on Tuesday.

Former Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), according to an official order issued by the Union Ministry of Personnel. His appointment follows the completion of Preeti Sudan’s tenure on April 29, which left the top post vacant.

Dr. Ajay Kumar, a 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Kerala cadre, served as India’s Defence Secretary from August 23, 2019, to October 31, 2022. Known for his significant contributions to India’s defence modernisation and policy reforms, Kumar brings decades of administrative experience to his new role.

The UPSC is India’s premier recruiting agency responsible for conducting the Civil Services Examination and selecting candidates for top government services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

As per rules, the chairman of the UPSC holds office for a term of six years or until attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. Currently, the Commission has two vacant member posts, out of a maximum of 10.

Ajay Kumar’s leadership is expected to bring robust administrative insight and strategic vision to the functioning of the UPSC at a time when India’s civil services are undergoing rapid transformation to meet evolving governance challenges.

