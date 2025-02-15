Former Goa MLA Lavoo Mamledar Dies After Altercation With Auto-Rickshaw Driver In Belagavi

Mamledar, 68 years old, had arrived in Belagavi and checked into a hotel at Srinivas Lodge in Khade Bazar. As his car entered a narrow lane near the hotel, it allegedly brushed against an auto-rickshaw, setting off a disagreement between Mamledar and the driver.

Former Goa MLA Lavoo Mamledar passed away shortly after a violent altercation with an autorickshaw driver. Mamledar, who represented the Ponda constituency from 2012 to 2017, was involved in a dispute on the afternoon of February 10, 2025, which ultimately led to his death.

The situation quickly escalated when the autorickshaw driver followed Mamledar to the hotel. The two were soon engaged in a physical altercation, which was captured on CCTV footage. The visuals show Mamledar slapping the driver, after which the driver retaliated by slapping Mamledar. The altercation grew more intense as Mamledar and the driver exchanged blows in front of onlookers who attempted to intervene.

Reason of Death

After the altercation, Mamledar entered the lodge, visibly distressed. CCTV footage inside the lodge showed him climbing the stairs when he suddenly collapsed. He was immediately rushed to the nearby civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival, at around 2 pm. Authorities are investigating the cause of death and whether underlying health conditions may have contributed to his collapse, as the exact cause remains unclear at this point.

The Belagavi police launched an investigation into the incident. With the assistance of CCTV footage from the hotel, they were able to identify the auto-rickshaw driver, who was subsequently arrested. Police are continuing their probe into the matter, examining whether Mamledar’s physical state played a role in his sudden death after the altercation.

About Lavoo Mamledar

Lavoo Mamledar, a retired police officer, had a notable political career. He served as an MLA for the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) from 2012 to 2017. Mamledar was also a former Deputy Superintendent of Police with the Goa Police and a teacher earlier in his life, which many believe contributed to his compassionate nature. He was known for his strong opinions and was a critic of MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar. Mamledar’s political journey took a turn after he was expelled from MGP in 2017 for anti-party activities. He briefly joined the Trinamool Congress but left the party soon after, citing ideological differences. He later joined the Indian National Congress (INC) ahead of the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, though he was unsuccessful in his bid for re-election.

The news of Mamledar’s death has shocked the political community in Goa. The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president, Amit Patkar, expressed his condolences on social media, stating, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of former MLA and INC Goa candidate Lavoo Mamledar. Heartfelt condolences to his family members and friends. May God give them the strength to bear this loss and may his soul rest in peace.”

Congress MLA from Aldona, Carlos Ferreira, also shared his condolences, describing Mamledar as a “fine police officer” and a “thorough gentleman.” Ferreira praised Mamledar’s earlier career in Goa Police and his dedication to service, highlighting his empathy and compassion for others.

