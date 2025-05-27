Home
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
Former Jammu & Kashmir Officer Protests Salary Cut With Suicide Threat In Dalhousie

A former SPO from J&K climbed a tree in Dalhousie, Himachal, and threatened suicide over a salary cut. He was rescued after five hours with help from an MLA.

Former Jammu & Kashmir Officer Protests Salary Cut With Suicide Threat In Dalhousie


A dramatic incident unfolded in the Banikhet area of Dalhousie on Monday when a former Special Police Officer (SPO) from Jammu and Kashmir climbed a 15-metre-high pine tree and threatened to take his own life due to severe financial distress.

The 48-year-old man, identified as Shyam Lal, claimed that his monthly salary had dropped from ₹18,000 to just ₹4,000 following the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving him unable to support his family or repay loans. He warned passersby that any attempt to rescue him would result in him hanging himself from the tree.

Locals alerted the village chief, who then contacted the police. Soon, police and fire brigade personnel arrived at the scene. Rescue nets were laid and a ladder was placed, but Shyam Lal refused to cooperate and continued to plead his case from atop the tree.

The standoff lasted nearly five hours. Realizing the situation was not under control, authorities contacted Rameshwar Singh, the MLA from Bani, Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. Singh traveled the approximately 68-kilometre distance and reached the scene by 9:20 PM.

Speaking about the conversation with Lal, Singh said, “He told me he served during the hardest times, had loans to repay, and a child in Chandigarh. Post-Covid, his income was reduced to ₹4,000. He asked me, ‘How can I survive?’”

However, the MLA clarified that salary decisions were under the purview of the central government, given Jammu and Kashmir’s Union Territory status. He also mentioned that while Lal’s pain was understandable, his method of protest was not advisable.

In a surprising twist, DIG Kathua Shiv Kumar later revealed that Shyam Lal was no longer an active SPO, having been disengaged years ago. Despite this, local officials were emotionally moved by his plight and promised to raise the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After undergoing a medical examination, Shyam Lal was not booked under any charges and was allowed to leave with the MLA. Authorities ruled out any intoxication and cleared him to return to Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident has sparked concerns over how disengaged personnel are coping financially post-Covid, especially in sensitive regions like Jammu and Kashmir.

Dalhousie J&K SPO suicide threat jammu kashmir

