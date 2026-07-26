Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Quits Electoral Politics, Cites Age, Health And Money Power In Politics

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Sunday that he will not contest the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections, citing his age, health concerns, and the rising level of corruption in politics. The senior Congress leader was speaking at a private event in the state when he announced his decision. He added, however, that he would remain active in public life and continue to serve the people, though he will not fight any future elections.

Siddaramaiah served as Chief Minister until June 2026, when DK Shivakumar succeeded him after receiving approval from the Congress high command. “The political field has become corrupted today,” the veteran leader said. “Therefore, I have decided not to contest the 2028 Assembly elections. However, I will remain active in politics, stand with the people, and raise my voice for their hardships and happiness.”

Age and Health Concerns Lead to Retirement

The 79-year-old leader explained that his age and declining health were key factors in his decision. “I am now 79 years old, and our government’s term in the state still has one and a half years left. By then, I will be 81 to 82 years old. My health is not as robust as it used to be, and it is no longer possible to work with the same enthusiasm as before,” he said. His remarks came exactly two months after he stepped down as Karnataka Chief Minister.

Corruption in Politics

Criticizing modern electoral politics, Siddaramaiah noted that candidates are now expected to distribute money to voters to win elections. “In this era, if one has to contest elections, candidates have to give money to the people. Politics today is thoroughly corrupted, and honest politics seems to have no leg to stand on. Against this backdrop, I have decided not to contest future elections.” Reflecting on his career, he added: “I have witnessed both victories and defeats in my political journey. But I take satisfaction in the fact that I have never compromised on my principles or acted against my conscience.”

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