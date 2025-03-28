Former Karnataka DGP B.N. Garudachar Passes Away At 96

B.N. Garudachar, a highly respected former Karnataka State Police chief, passed away in Bengaluru on Friday, March 28, 2025, at the age of 96 due to age-related ailments. He is survived by two sons, including Chickpet BJP MLA Uday Garudachar, and two daughters.

Garudachar was a distinguished police officer who served as the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) during its centenary year in 1985. Remembered for his integrity and dedication, he left a lasting impact on Karnataka’s law enforcement system.

Born in Bindiganavile village of Nagamangala taluk, Mandya, Garudachar pursued his education in Hyderabad before joining the Indian Police Service (IPS) prior to the reorganization of states in 1956. Over his decades-long career, he played a pivotal role in shaping modern policing in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru.

In 1963, he became Bengaluru’s first dedicated Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), laying the groundwork for the city’s traffic management system, which later evolved into the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP). He also served as Superintendent of Police (SP) for Bengaluru district before rising to higher ranks.

Garudachar is particularly remembered for his tenure as Bengaluru City Police Commissioner in 1976, a time when the city was grappling with powerful underworld figures like M.P. Jayaraj and Kotwal Ramachandra. Despite political challenges, he led a crackdown on organized crime, making bold decisions that disrupted the activities of criminal gangs. One of the most notable incidents during his tenure was ensuring the conviction of Jayaraj after he attacked a rival inside a courtroom.

Known for his sharp intelligence network, Garudachar was multilingual, fluent in Urdu, Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, and Kannada. His ability to communicate in multiple languages helped him build trust within diverse communities.

Several retired officers remember him as a mentor and a transformational leader who adapted his leadership style depending on his role. While he was a hands-on officer in operational positions, he later became a guiding force for junior officers as he rose through the ranks.

His legacy continues through institutions and landmarks associated with his name, including the Garuda Malls in Bengaluru and Mysuru, established by his son Uday Garudachar in his honor. His contributions to Karnataka’s policing and crime control remain a significant chapter in the state’s history.

