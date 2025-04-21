The 68-year-old retired IPS officer was discovered lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor of his three-storey home, with multiple stab wounds allegedly inflicted by a sharp weapon.

In a shocking incident that has rattled both the police fraternity and the public, former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash was found murdered under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout on Sunday. The 68-year-old retired IPS officer was discovered lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor of his three-storey home, with multiple stab wounds allegedly inflicted by a sharp weapon.

According to the police, the body was first discovered by his wife, Pallavi, who immediately alerted authorities. Senior officers and a forensic team reached the spot soon after, and the body was sent for postmortem.

Investigators have now detained his wife in connection with the murder, suspecting a family dispute as the possible motive. Police sources revealed that Om Prakash had been stabbed three times and a knife believed to be the murder weapon was recovered from the scene.

Concerns Over Threats, Investigation Underway

Preliminary inquiries suggest foul play and point towards domestic tensions. Sources also said Om Prakash had confided to some close associates recently about potential threats to his life. His wife and daughter have been questioned, though no formal arrests have been made yet.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand confirmed the incident and stated, “The son of the deceased has been contacted and will be filing a complaint, based on which an FIR will be registered. Our initial findings indicate the matter is internal. The cause of death appears to be excessive blood loss due to injuries caused by a sharp weapon.”

Om Prakash’s Native Is Champaran, Bihar

Om Prakash, a native of Champaran, Bihar, was a 1981 batch IPS officer who served as Karnataka’s 38th DGP from March 2015. During his career, he held prominent positions, including Commandant General of Home Guards, head of Fire and Emergency Services, and served in Civil Rights Enforcement, CID, Karnataka Lokayukta, and as Transport Commissioner.

He was also instrumental in handling critical investigations, including the 2013 bomb blast near the BJP headquarters and the 2014 Church Street blast in Bengaluru. Known for his effective handling of communal tensions in the Bhatkal region, he had earned a reputation for discipline and integrity.

