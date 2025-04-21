Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash Murdered: Wife Allegedly Tied, Attacked and Killed Him After Property Dispute

In a deeply shocking incident, retired Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash was found murdered at his Bengaluru home on Wednesday. The 68-year-old former top cop is believed to have been killed by his wife, Pallavi, after a heated fight that turned deadly.

According to sources close to the investigation, the incident unfolded following a fierce argument between the couple on Wednesday afternoon. During the altercation, Pallavi allegedly threw chilli powder into Om Prakash’s eyes, tied him up, and then repeatedly stabbed him. He was also reportedly attacked with a glass bottle during the assault.

Wife Allegedly Confessed to a Police Officer’s Spouse

After the brutal attack, sources say Pallavi called the wife of another police officer and admitted to killing her husband. That officer’s wife immediately informed her husband, who then alerted local authorities. Bengaluru police reached the residence soon after.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, Om Prakash had already succumbed to his injuries. Pallavi and the couple’s daughter were both present in the house and were taken into custody for questioning.

The interrogation lasted nearly 12 hours. Pallavi is currently considered the prime suspect in the case, though the daughter’s involvement is also being investigated.

Multiple Stab Wounds Found on Body

Police say the retired officer’s body had several stab wounds, mainly on the abdomen and chest. The violent nature of the crime has stunned both the police department and the public.

Initial findings suggest that a family dispute, particularly over property issues, may have triggered the attack. Sources say Om Prakash had recently transferred some property to a relative, which led to an argument with Pallavi. The quarrel allegedly spiraled out of control, ending in the fatal stabbing.

Police are also probing whether the daughter had any role in the murder. A formal case has been registered based on a complaint by Om Prakash’s son.

Top Cops Respond to the Incident

Bengaluru Additional Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar confirmed that police received a call about the incident around 4 a.m. and rushed to the spot.

The shocking nature of the murder — involving a high-ranking retired police officer — has drawn strong reactions from officials.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said, “Retired Director General of Police Om Prakash has been murdered. Preliminary information indicates his wife committed the crime, but it’s under investigation. We have to wait. He worked with me when I was Home Minister in 2015, he was a good officer and a good human being. This shouldn’t have happened. Investigation will reveal everything.”

A Long and Respected Career

Om Prakash was a respected Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1981 batch. In March 2015, he was appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) for Karnataka. Before that, he served as the head of the Fire and Emergency Services and Home Guards.

Originally from Bihar, Om Prakash held a Master’s degree in Geology. Throughout his career, he was known for his professionalism and integrity.

