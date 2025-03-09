Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh Backs Rahul Gandhi’s BJP Remark, Calls Out RSS Influence

In Gujarat, on Saturday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi made an important accusation in which he implicated some members of the Gujarat Congress of acting at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to party workers, Gandhi proposed that 30-40 Congress leaders and workers could be removed to sanitize the party. He made a distinction between those in the party who are still committed to Congress’ ideology and those who, in his opinion, have drifted away from the people and joined hands with the BJP.

“Two categories of people are present in Gujarat Congress leadership and among workers. People who are truthful to people, struggle for them, treat them with respect, and who keep the ideology of the Congress in their hearts. And others who are out of touch with people sit far away, don’t treat them with respect, and half of them are in the BJP,” Gandhi said addressing his supporters.

Digvijaya Singh Responds to Gandhi’s Statement

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh reacted to Gandhi’s statement, complimenting him but also taking a chance to question when the action would be initiated against BJP sympathizers within the Congress. Singh, in a tweet on X, applauded Gandhi’s remarks and reminisced about his experiences on previous trips to Gujarat where he was warned not to denounce the RSS for fear of repercussions from Hindus.

Singh continued to make clear his position regarding the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), commenting, “The Sangh does not represent Hindus. It only misleads and exploits Hindus in the name of religion.” He also referred to the BJP as a bunch of “exploitative elements” that only desire power using religion as an instrument of manipulation. Singh then asked when Gandhi would move against Congress leaders purportedly backing the BJP.

BJP Reacts to Gandhi’s Comment

The BJP was quick to react to Gandhi’s comment, accusing him of “trolling” his party. BJP’s spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla mocked Gandhi, labeling him the “biggest asset” of the BJP in Gujarat. “If losing elections is an art, then Rahul Gandhi is the artist. He has lost 90+ elections. You are the biggest asset of the BJP,” Poonawalla replied, referring to Gandhi’s prolonged record of election losses.

Gandhi’s comments and the ensuing political back-and-forth have ignited further debate within the Congress and the broader political landscape in Gujarat, especially ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

