Former Manipur CM Biren Singh Meets Governor to Discuss Illegal Immigration and Gwaltabi Tensions

Former Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh, met with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday evening to raise urgent concerns about the ongoing tensions in Gwaltabi and the broader issue of illegal immigration in the state.

Three days after N Biren Singh stepped down as Manipur’s Chief Minister, the BJP is yet to finalize a successor for the top post.

Former Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh, met with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday evening to raise urgent concerns about the ongoing tensions in Gwaltabi and the broader issue of illegal immigration in the state.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Biren Singh said that the discussion primarily focused on the growing unrest in the Gwaltabi region and what can be done to restore peace and stability there.

Gwaltabi Situation a Key Focus

The former CM said the recent events in Gwaltabi, a region already under stress due to ethnic conflict, were among the first things he discussed with the Governor. The area has seen increased tension recently, and Singh explained that the state needs to act quickly but carefully to prevent the situation from worsening.

He told the media, “A significant portion of the discussion was dedicated to the ongoing situation in Gwaltabi and strategies to ease the escalating tensions there.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Action on MHA’s 30-Day Deadline

Biren Singh also briefed Governor Bhalla about the steps the state government is taking in response to a 30-day directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The order requires the Manipur government to carry out biometric registration, verification drives, and deport undocumented foreigners, especially in light of concerns over the growing number of illegal immigrants in the state.

According to Singh, these measures are already underway, but the process is not easy due to the sheer scale of the task.

Long History of Refugee Influx

The former Chief Minister pointed out that Manipur has been dealing with waves of illegal immigration for decades. He said major refugee influxes occurred during 1962, 1988, and again after the 2021 military coup in Myanmar, which forced many people to cross into Indian territory to seek shelter.

“The scale and complexity of identifying undocumented immigrants in Manipur is unprecedented,” Singh stated, highlighting how difficult it has been for the administration to trace and register everyone who entered the state illegally.

Request for Extension from Centre

Given the size of the operation and the sensitive nature of the issue, Singh urged the Governor to request an extension of the MHA’s 30-day deadline. He said more time is needed to properly implement the verification and deportation process without making mistakes that could spark more unrest.

“These measures are crucial for ensuring national security and preserving the cultural fabric of Manipur,” Singh emphasized, making it clear that this is not just a local issue but one that impacts the country as a whole.

The former CM’s meeting with the Governor comes at a time when Manipur remains on edge over ethnic clashes, immigration concerns, and law-and-order challenges. His appeal for more time and his focus on restoring calm in Gwaltabi signal the urgency the state government is placing on resolving these issues—before they grow even more serious.