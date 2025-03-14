Former MLA Bamber Thakur Shot In Bilaspur, PSO Also Injured In Deadly Attack

Ex-MLA Bamber Thakur was shot in Bilaspur during Holi; his PSO was also injured. Attackers fired 12 rounds before fleeing. Police launched a manhunt.

Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur was shot by unidentified assailants at his residence in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, during Holi celebrations. His personal security officer (PSO) was also injured in the attack, prompting concerns over law and order in the state.

According to police sources, around 12 rounds of bullets were fired at Thakur and his security officer. Both sustained injuries in the stomach, back, and leg before being rushed to hospitals for urgent medical attention. Thakur was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla, while his PSO was shifted to AIIMS Bilaspur.

The attack took place at the government residence allotted to Thakur’s wife, where he was celebrating Holi with supporters. Four armed men stormed in and opened fire before fleeing on foot toward the main market. Police have launched an extensive manhunt and set up barricades across key roads to track the assailants.

This is the second attack on Bamber Thakur in recent months, raising serious concerns about security and law enforcement in Himachal Pradesh. The Congress party and opposition leaders have condemned the attack, demanding swift action against those responsible.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confirmed that he spoke to Thakur and assured strict action. “I urged him to shift to AIIMS for better treatment, but he preferred to stay at IGMC Shimla,” he said in a statement.

Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawan assured that the attackers will be arrested soon and booked under appropriate legal sections.

As investigations continue, questions mount over security lapses, especially considering Thakur’s history of previous attacks. Authorities remain on high alert to prevent further violence in the region.

