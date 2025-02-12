Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s Son Returns To Congress From Mamata Banerjee’s TMC

Abhijit Mukherjee, the son of late former President Pranab Mukherjee, has made his return to the Indian National Congress (INC) after a four-year stint with Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of West Bengal’s elections scheduled for 2026.

The 65-year-old, who previously served as a Member of Parliament from Jangipur, rejoined Congress at the party’s West Bengal headquarters in Kolkata on February 12, 2025. His return marks an important moment for the Congress in the state, offering a symbolic message and hope for rejuvenation, especially as the party faces a challenge in regaining ground lost to the TMC and BJP.

What Does It Mean?

Abhijit Mukherjee’s political journey has been closely watched due to his lineage and the significant legacy of his father, Pranab Mukherjee, a towering figure in Indian politics. While his rejoining Congress does not immediately translate into a pan-state influence, it is an important morale booster for the Congress, signaling the possibility of revival. His presence in the Congress fold is seen as an endorsement of the party’s historic legacy, especially in the context of West Bengal, where the Congress has seen a steady decline.

Mukherjee’s return came in the wake of Mamata Banerjee’s assertive remarks, where she declared her intention to contest the 2026 assembly elections independently, without a seat-sharing agreement with Congress. This move has been interpreted by some political analysts as a challenge to the Congress leadership, further accentuating Abhijit’s homecoming as a response to the TMC’s growing dominance in the state.

A Four-Year Stint with Trinamool

Abhijit Mukherjee’s political trajectory took a sharp turn after he joined the TMC in 2021, following the party’s historic victory in the Bengal assembly elections. During his time with the TMC, he aligned himself with Mamata Banerjee’s anti-BJP stance, crediting the West Bengal Chief Minister for effectively preventing the BJP’s advance in the state. However, despite his association with TMC, Mukherjee did not play a major role in the party’s day-to-day workings. His tenure with TMC remained relatively low-profile, with Mukherjee himself admitting that the party did not offer him a significant position.

Mukherjee’s return to Congress indicates that he may have been seeking a more prominent role in the political arena, which he felt was lacking in his brief tenure with TMC. His decision also underscores the diminishing relevance of the Congress in Bengal’s shifting political landscape, particularly in light of Mamata Banerjee’s rising dominance.

The Legacy of Pranab Mukherjee

Abhijit Mukherjee’s return to Congress carries weight, especially considering his father’s immense influence on the party and Indian politics. Pranab Mukherjee, one of Congress’ most respected veterans, played a crucial role in shaping the country’s political and economic landscape. Abhijit, though not yet a force to reckon with in the state, represents the legacy of his father, which could be seen as a rallying point for the Congress, particularly its veteran leadership.

However, political observers believe that for Abhijit Mukherjee to bring substantial change to Congress in West Bengal, his return would need to be coupled with grassroots mobilization and political strategy. His rejoining, though symbolic, may play a crucial role in boosting the morale of Congress supporters in the state, who are looking for a fresh leadership vision.

A Controversial Past

Abhijit Mukherjee’s return to the political spotlight also revives his controversial history, particularly his remarks during the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape protests. He had faced backlash for referring to the women involved in the protests as “dented and painted,” a comment he later apologized for, stating that he did not intend to offend anyone. His past statements and actions will likely be revisited by political opponents, but his apology and attempts to move past the controversy may help mitigate any negative fallout.

The political environment in West Bengal has seen a significant shift since the 2021 elections. While Mamata Banerjee’s TMC has consolidated power, the Congress, in alliance with the Left, failed to make a dent in the state legislature. The BJP, despite its national surge, has found it challenging to make substantial inroads in the state’s politics. In such a dynamic environment, Abhijit Mukherjee’s rejoining Congress presents an intriguing development as the party seeks to recalibrate its position in the state.

Abhijit Mukherjee’s re-entry into Congress is not just a personal political move but a reflection of the larger struggle within Bengal’s political fabric. His return signifies the Congress’ resolve to rebuild its base in the state, even as Mamata Banerjee looks to strengthen her solo efforts in the coming years. Only time will tell whether Abhijit can help revive the Congress’ fortunes or if his symbolic return will remain just that—a return of legacy rather than a transformative force in Bengal politics.

