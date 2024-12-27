Home
Friday, December 27, 2024
Former President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh

Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and called it a personal loss.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Speaking at a program in the city, Mr. Kovind paid glowing tributes to Dr. Singh, remembering him as a humble and transformative leader who guided India through challenging times.

A Time of Economic Crisis and Reform

Dr. Manmohan Singh, widely recognized as the architect of India’s economic reforms, took on the role of Union Finance Minister during a critical period for the country. At a time when India was facing a severe economic crisis, Dr. Singh’s leadership and vision provided a new direction to the economy.

“Dr. Singh gave a new direction in the economy to the country and steered the country at a critical juncture,” Mr. Kovind remarked. He further described Dr. Singh as an ‘adhunik nirmata sudharak’ (modern reformer who built up the economy), emphasizing the profound impact of his contributions.

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Death: A Personal Loss for Mr. Kovind

For Mr. Kovind, the death of Dr. Singh felt like a personal loss akin to losing a close family member. “It is a personal loss no less than losing a near and dear one,” he said, reflecting on the many cherished memories he had of the former prime minister.

Dr. Singh’s qualities of humility and humbleness left a lasting impression on Mr. Kovind. “Never heard an offensive, unparliamentary word from him,” he shared, underlining the grace and dignity with which Dr. Singh conducted himself throughout his public life.

The Legacy of a Humble Statesman

Remembering Dr. Singh’s unique persona, Mr. Kovind described him as a “confluence of spirituality and science” who embodied the values and ethos of Bharat. Dr. Singh’s tenure as prime minister from 2004 to 2014 was marked by significant strides in economic growth, development, and global diplomacy. His calm demeanor and unwavering focus earned him widespread respect across political and ideological lines.

Dr. Singh’s legacy as a reformer began in 1991 when he introduced a series of transformative economic policies that liberalized the Indian economy. These reforms not only stabilized the nation during a financial crisis but also set the stage for India’s emergence as a global economic powerhouse.

Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away in Delhi on Thursday night at the age of 92. His death marks the end of an era, leaving behind a rich legacy of service, integrity, and visionary leadership. As the nation mourns his loss, his contributions to India’s economic and political landscape remain etched in history.

