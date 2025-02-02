Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Plays Tennis Ball Cricket At Mumbai’s Parsee Gymkhana

Rishi Sunak’s visit to Mumbai follows his appearance at the Jaipur Literature Festival on Saturday, Feb 1.

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Mumbai on Sunday and played a game of tennis ball cricket at the historic Parsee Gymkhana.

Sharing a photo of himself holding a bat on X, Sunak wrote, “No trip to Mumbai is complete without a game of tennis ball cricket.” He expressed his excitement about being part of the club’s anniversary celebrations and praised its rich history.

Addressing the gathering, Sunak said, “Great to be with all of you at the Parsee Gymkhana Club. So much history and so much exciting stuff to come. I managed not to get out too many times this morning.”

The Parsee Gymkhana, established in 1885 with Sir Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy as its first president and Jamsetjee Tata as chairman, is a significant part of Mumbai’s cricketing heritage. It has nurtured generations of cricketers and remains an iconic venue for the sport.

Sunak’s visit to Mumbai follows his appearance at the Jaipur Literature Festival on Saturday, where he attended an event alongside Infosys co-founder and his father-in-law, Narayana Murthy.

