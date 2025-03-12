Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Foundation Stone For Wayanad Landslide Survivors’ Township To Be Laid On March 27

Foundation Stone For Wayanad Landslide Survivors’ Township To Be Laid On March 27

Kerala will lay the foundation stone for Wayanad landslide survivors’ township on March 27. The opposition criticizes delays, while the Centre and state spar over funds.

Foundation Stone For Wayanad Landslide Survivors’ Township To Be Laid On March 27


The Kerala government will lay the foundation stone for a model township dedicated to the survivors of the devastating Wayanad landslides on March 27, state Revenue Minister K Rajan announced in the assembly on Tuesday. The landslides, which struck Meppadi’s Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions on July 30, 2024, claimed 266 lives, making it the deadliest in the country.

The announcement was made in response to an adjournment motion filed by Congress MLA T Siddique, urging a discussion on the delayed rehabilitation efforts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

State vs. Centre Over Rehabilitation Funds

During the session, Rajan accused the Union government of withholding crucial funds, making it difficult for the state to execute rehabilitation programs efficiently. “Instead of acting as a guardian angel in a time of national crisis, the Centre behaved like a devil,” he remarked.

While Kerala had sought ₹2,262 crore in financial aid for Wayanad, the Centre only approved an interest-free loan of ₹529.5 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme. Despite this, Rajan affirmed that the government remains committed to supporting the survivors, stating, “Under the Chief Minister’s leadership, we will stand united and ensure the completion of rehabilitation efforts.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Opposition Slams Government Over Delays

The United Democratic Front (UDF) took a strong stance against the state government, alleging prolonged delays in beginning construction despite having funds. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan criticized the administration for failing to provide essential financial aid to survivors who required long-term medical treatment and surgeries.

“Many survivors had to depend on charity for their medical expenses. This is a serious failure of the state. What provisions have been made for the children’s education or the elderly, including diabetic patients? The daily allowance of ₹300 per survivor was cut off after just three months,” Satheesan stated.

Government Cites Legal Hurdles for Delays

Rajan defended the government’s stance, explaining that the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) was permitted to issue allowances only for the first three months. He added that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had classified the disaster under the L3 category only in December, leading to delays in compensations. He assured that pending daily allowances would be disbursed, covering the period during which payments were halted.

The minister also pointed to court proceedings over land acquisition as another major reason for the delay in starting the township construction.

Assembly Walkout Over Adjournment Motion

Dissatisfied with the response, the UDF staged a walkout after Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer refused to allow a debate on the matter.

The July 30 landslides completely flattened settlements in Mundakkai and Chooralmala, leaving hundreds displaced. The Centre has officially classified the event as a “disaster of severe nature.”

ALSO READ: Centre’s Approach To Delimitation Is Unjust’: Delimitation And Language Row Continue In Both Houses Of Parliament

Filed under

Kerala assembly debate Wayanad Landslide Wayanad rehabilitation Wayanad township

Donald Trump buys a red T

Trump Buys A Tesla But Says He’s Not Allowed to Drive It—Know Why
On April 17, 2004, Telugu

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?
newsx

Government Plans 2-3% LIC Stake Sale To Meet Public Shareholding Norms By 2027
Supermodel Gigi Hadid sha

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She...
Pro-business Demokraatit

Greenland Election Results 2025: Pro-Business Demokraatit Party Wins Amid Trump’s Annexation Threats
Researchers have develope

What Is Artificial Skin? Researchers Develop Game Changing Hydrogel With Quick Healing Properties
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Buys A Tesla But Says He’s Not Allowed to Drive It—Know Why

Trump Buys A Tesla But Says He’s Not Allowed to Drive It—Know Why

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

Government Plans 2-3% LIC Stake Sale To Meet Public Shareholding Norms By 2027

Government Plans 2-3% LIC Stake Sale To Meet Public Shareholding Norms By 2027

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She Is ‘Lucky’

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She...

Greenland Election Results 2025: Pro-Business Demokraatit Party Wins Amid Trump’s Annexation Threats

Greenland Election Results 2025: Pro-Business Demokraatit Party Wins Amid Trump’s Annexation Threats

Entertainment

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She Is ‘Lucky’

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She

Is Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Planning To Have Kids With Jake Bongiovi?

Is Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Planning To Have Kids With Jake Bongiovi?

Netflix Film Crew Member Settles Lawsuit Over Near-Fatal Fall

Netflix Film Crew Member Settles Lawsuit Over Near-Fatal Fall

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, New Cast, Episode Titles & What To Expect

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, New Cast, Episode Titles & What To Expect

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women