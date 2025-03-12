Foundation Stone For Wayanad Landslide Survivors’ Township To Be Laid On March 27

Kerala will lay the foundation stone for Wayanad landslide survivors’ township on March 27. The opposition criticizes delays, while the Centre and state spar over funds.

The Kerala government will lay the foundation stone for a model township dedicated to the survivors of the devastating Wayanad landslides on March 27, state Revenue Minister K Rajan announced in the assembly on Tuesday. The landslides, which struck Meppadi’s Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions on July 30, 2024, claimed 266 lives, making it the deadliest in the country.

The announcement was made in response to an adjournment motion filed by Congress MLA T Siddique, urging a discussion on the delayed rehabilitation efforts.

State vs. Centre Over Rehabilitation Funds

During the session, Rajan accused the Union government of withholding crucial funds, making it difficult for the state to execute rehabilitation programs efficiently. “Instead of acting as a guardian angel in a time of national crisis, the Centre behaved like a devil,” he remarked.

While Kerala had sought ₹2,262 crore in financial aid for Wayanad, the Centre only approved an interest-free loan of ₹529.5 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme. Despite this, Rajan affirmed that the government remains committed to supporting the survivors, stating, “Under the Chief Minister’s leadership, we will stand united and ensure the completion of rehabilitation efforts.”

Opposition Slams Government Over Delays

The United Democratic Front (UDF) took a strong stance against the state government, alleging prolonged delays in beginning construction despite having funds. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan criticized the administration for failing to provide essential financial aid to survivors who required long-term medical treatment and surgeries.

“Many survivors had to depend on charity for their medical expenses. This is a serious failure of the state. What provisions have been made for the children’s education or the elderly, including diabetic patients? The daily allowance of ₹300 per survivor was cut off after just three months,” Satheesan stated.

Government Cites Legal Hurdles for Delays

Rajan defended the government’s stance, explaining that the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) was permitted to issue allowances only for the first three months. He added that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had classified the disaster under the L3 category only in December, leading to delays in compensations. He assured that pending daily allowances would be disbursed, covering the period during which payments were halted.

The minister also pointed to court proceedings over land acquisition as another major reason for the delay in starting the township construction.

Assembly Walkout Over Adjournment Motion

Dissatisfied with the response, the UDF staged a walkout after Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer refused to allow a debate on the matter.

The July 30 landslides completely flattened settlements in Mundakkai and Chooralmala, leaving hundreds displaced. The Centre has officially classified the event as a “disaster of severe nature.”

