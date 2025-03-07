Founder Of IPL, Lalit Modi Surrenders Indian Passport, Gets Citizenship Of THIS Country

Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has submitted an application to the Indian High Commission in London to surrender his Indian passport. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the development on Friday.

Modi, who left India in 2010, is believed to have been residing in London and has reportedly acquired citizenship in Vanuatu, a South Pacific island nation. He is facing legal troubles in India, with law enforcement agencies seeking his arrest for alleged involvement in financial embezzlement during his tenure as the IPL’s chairman.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that Modi’s application is under review in accordance with relevant rules and procedures. “We are aware of his Vanuatu citizenship and continue to pursue the case against him as per the law,” Jaiswal stated.

Modi’s departure from India has been tied to multiple investigations regarding financial irregularities during his IPL leadership, and his surrender of the Indian passport adds another layer to the ongoing legal proceedings.

Also Read: Election Commission Of India To Solve Duplicate Voter ID Card Issue

 

