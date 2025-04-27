Home
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Four Bangladeshi Nationals Detained After Illegally Entering India, Planned To Travel To Bengaluru And Chennai

The Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Zahidul Islam, alias Jahir (42), from Dhaka; Dilwar Hossain (44), from Shariatpur; Jamirul Islam (27), from Panchagarh; and Mohammad Zia (35), from Jamalpur.

Four Bangladeshi Nationals Detained After Illegally Entering India, Planned To Travel To Bengaluru And Chennai

During preliminary interrogation, the detainees revealed their intention to travel to Bengaluru and Chennai.


Four Bangladeshi nationals were detained on Saturday at Agartala Railway Station for “illegally” entering India and attempting to travel to other states by train, according to an official release.

The operation was conducted on secret information and jointly carried out by personnel from the Agartala Government Railway Police Station (GRPS), the Railway Protection Force (RPF), and the intelligence department.

As per the release, during preliminary interrogation, the detainees revealed their intention to travel to Bengaluru and Chennai.

According to the release, further arrests may follow in connection with this case. A case has been registered at Agartala GRP Police Station, and the accused will be produced before the court on Sunday.

The Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Zahidul Islam, alias Jahir (42), from Dhaka; Dilwar Hossain (44), from Shariatpur; Jamirul Islam (27), from Panchagarh; and Mohammad Zia (35), from Jamalpur, the release said.

Earlier on Saturday, Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested five people in Tripura for their alleged involvement in human trafficking.
“Acting on a secret tip-off, the Agartala GRP Police in a joint operation with the 81st Battalion BSF, Sonamura Police Station, and Jatrapur Police Station, arrested five alleged human traffickers linked to two separate cases,” said a release from Agartala GRP.

The operation was carried out across Kathalia Mura, Urmai, Majidabari, and Birampur areas.

The arrested individuals, who had been absconding for a long time, have been identified as Jalil Miah (41) and Md Hasan (31), both residents of Dhanpur Majidabari under Sonamura Police Station in Sepahijala District, along with Monir Hossain (37), Jashim Uddin (36), and Alamgir Hossain (37), all residents of Kathalia, Birampur under Jatrapur Police Station, Sepahijala District.

“A special team of Agartala GRP Police is currently interrogating them intensively, and it is expected that more arrests may follow in connection with the cases. The arrested individuals will be produced before the Court with the police seeking appropriate remand for further investigation,” the release read.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Four Bangladeshi Nationals Detained After Illegally Entering India, Planned To Travel To Bengaluru And Chennai
