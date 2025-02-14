Home
Four FIRs Filed Over Stone Pelting On Kumbh Trains By Railway Protection Force

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) following incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism at railway stations in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. These acts of violence erupted as large crowds of passengers attempted to board special trains designated for the Kumbh Mela.

Four FIRs Filed Over Stone Pelting On Kumbh Trains By Railway Protection Force


The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) following incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism at railway stations in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. These acts of violence erupted as large crowds of passengers attempted to board special trains designated for the Kumbh Mela. Several videos capturing these incidents have surfaced on social media, prompting the authorities to take strict action, as reported by The Indian Express.

FIRs Filed in Multiple Incidents

The RPF has taken cognisance of at least four major incidents where passengers resorted to violent measures, including breaking train windows and throwing stones. These incidents occurred at different railway stations, including Ekma, Madhubani, Danapur (all in Bihar), and Subedarganj in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. In addition, two other cases are under investigation, with one involving passengers being released after counselling.

Officials have confirmed that the culprits are being identified using CCTV footage from the railway stations.

Violence Reported at Multiple Stations

Ekma Station, Bihar

On February 12, stones were allegedly thrown at the Lichchavi Express at Ekma station. Following this incident, an FIR was registered at the RPF Post in Chhapra Junction under Section 153 of the Railways Act, which pertains to endangering passenger safety.

Madhubani Station, Bihar

A violent incident occurred at Madhubani railway station on February 10, when passengers, fearing they would miss their train, resorted to breaking windows. According to reports, the train’s windows and doors were locked from the inside, leading to panic and aggressive behavior from those outside. An FIR was filed in connection with the incident.

Danapur Station, Bihar

At Danapur railway station, another case of train vandalism was reported. Passengers outside the train attacked those inside using a wooden pole. Authorities are examining the CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.

Subedarganj Station, Prayagraj

At the Subedarganj railway station in Prayagraj, stones were hurled at a Vande Bharat train, damaging its C5 coach. A passenger named Pranav filed a formal complaint on February 13, leading to an FIR being registered at the Subedarganj RPF Post. Investigations are ongoing to trace the individuals responsible.

FIR Registered at Katihar Station

On February 12, another disturbance broke out at Katihar railway station when passengers trying to board Train No. 12487 obstructed others from entering. A video of the incident surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), leading to an FIR being filed at the RPF Post in Katihar against unidentified individuals.

Passengers Climb Onto Train Engine in Midnight Chaos

On February 9, passengers attempting to board a Kumbh Mela Special train resorted to climbing onto a non-operational engine. The incident, which took place in the middle of the night, involved individuals forcefully entering the locked engine. However, no FIR was lodged, and the passengers were safely removed and given counselling instead.

Authorities Crack Down on Vandalism

The RPF has intensified its efforts to curb such incidents, closely monitoring railway stations with CCTV cameras. Officials have reiterated that strict action will be taken against those responsible for endangering train operations and passenger safety.

As the rush for Kumbh Mela continues, authorities have urged devotees to maintain order and avoid reckless behavior that could compromise railway infrastructure and safety.

