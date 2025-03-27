Free Crash Course For CUET And NEET: Delhi Government And Physics Wallah Signs MoU

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Minister Ashish Sood attend the MoU signing between the Delhi government and 'Physics Wallah' for providing free crash courses to Class 12th pass students for CUET and NEET preparation.

In a major push towards educational empowerment, the Delhi government has signed an MoU with leading edtech platform ‘Physics Wallah’ to provide free crash courses for students preparing for CUET and NEET. This initiative is set to benefit approximately 1.63 lakh students from Delhi government schools by offering them a structured one-month online coaching program.

Announcing the collaboration, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the government’s commitment to bridging educational gaps and ensuring that students from government schools receive the necessary guidance to compete in national-level entrance exams.

“This partnership reflects our unwavering dedication to making quality education accessible to all. Through this initiative, students will receive structured coaching, mentorship, and study resources to enhance their chances of securing admission to top universities and medical colleges,” CM Gupta stated.

The program is designed to offer expert guidance, curated study materials, and strategic preparation methods tailored for CUET (Common University Entrance Test) and NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test). These entrance exams play a crucial role in determining admission to central universities and medical institutions across India.

CUET assesses students in subjects ranging from humanities and sciences to social sciences, depending on their chosen field of study. NEET, on the other hand, evaluates aspirants in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology for undergraduate medical and dental programs.

With this initiative, the Delhi government aims to level the playing field for students from all backgrounds, equipping them with the skills and resources needed to excel in competitive exams and secure a brighter academic future.

