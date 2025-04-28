Free Medical Treatment Up To Rs 10 Lakh: Ayushman Bharat Vay Vandana Yojana Launched In Delhi By CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta officially launched the Ayushman Bharat Vay Vandana Yojana in the national capital today. The scheme is aimed at providing essential healthcare support to senior citizens aged 70 years and above, ensuring free medical treatment up to ₹10 lakh.

At the launch event, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj expressed her gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh for bringing the scheme to the city. She hailed the initiative, saying, “This is called ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’.”

#WATCH | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta will launch the Ayushman Bharat Vay Vandana Yojana in the national capital today. The scheme provides healthcare support to citizens aged 70 plus BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj says. "This is called 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai'…I want to thank PM Modi, Union…

As part of the inauguration, 90 health cards were distributed to eligible senior citizens. These cards will grant the beneficiaries access to a wide range of medical treatments without any cost burden.

The Ayushman Bharat Vay Vandana Yojana marks a significant step in strengthening healthcare accessibility for Delhi’s elderly population. The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to safeguarding the health and dignity of senior citizens, offering them much-needed medical security.

With the scheme now operational in Delhi, the focus is on smooth implementation and raising awareness to ensure maximum outreach to the beneficiaries.

