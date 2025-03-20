French Tourist Sexually Assaulted In Tiruvannamalai; Local Tour Guide Arrested

The 46-year-old French woman had been in Tiruvannamalai since January, staying at a private lodge while visiting various ashrams and pilgrimage sites.

A 42-year-old private tourist guide has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a French national in the temple town of Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. The accused, identified as Venkatesan, reportedly lured the woman to a secluded meditation spot atop the Arunachala Hills before allegedly attacking her.

According to police, the 46-year-old French woman had been in Tiruvannamalai since January, staying at a private lodge while visiting various ashrams and pilgrimage sites. She had met Venkatesan during her spiritual tour, and he had been guiding her around the town’s religious sites.

On Monday, March 17, he allegedly took her to a restricted area of the Arunachala Hills, maintained by the Forest Department, under the pretense of meditation. There, he is accused of sexually assaulting her. The woman raised an alarm, attracting the attention of devotees and passersby along the Girivalam path, a sacred circumambulatory route around the hill. With their assistance, she managed to escape and later contacted the French Consulate in Chennai.

The consulate immediately took up the matter with local authorities, following which the Tiruvannamalai Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Sudhakar directed the All Women Police Station (AWPS) to investigate the case. Based on witness statements and a detailed probe, the police identified Venkatesan as a suspect. The victim confirmed his identity when he was paraded before her, leading to his arrest near the Arunachaleswara Temple on Wednesday, March 19.

“We formed special teams to investigate the case. Several witnesses reported seeing the victim climb the hill with a local man, which helped us narrow down the search. The victim identified Venkatesan, and he was taken into custody,” a senior police official said.

The victim was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai for a medical examination, and authorities are now investigating whether the accused has a history of similar offenses.

Tiruvannamalai, known for its historic Annamalaiyar Temple and the ashram of sage Ramana Maharishi, has long been a popular destination for spiritual seekers, especially from the West. However, the incident has raised concerns about the safety of foreign tourists visiting the town.

Police have reiterated that climbing the Arunachala Hills is prohibited except during the annual Maha Deepam festival, with restrictions in place to prevent forest fires and ensure the safety of trekkers. They have urged visitors to adhere to these guidelines and be cautious while exploring the region.

The accused remains in custody as further investigations continue.

