That’s how French travel vlogger Victor Blaho described his 46-hour train journey across India — a raw, unfiltered account that’s now stirring conversations across the internet.

In a 43-minute YouTube video titled “I Survived 46 Hours on Indian Trains”, Blaho documented his budget journey through Mumbai, Varanasi, Agra, and Delhi. What began as an immersive cultural experience quickly became a test of endurance and patience.

Three Cities, Four Classes, One Breakdown

Victor’s route included a 25-hour journey from Mumbai to Varanasi, followed by 15 hours to Agra, and a final stretch to Delhi. Determined to experience the real India, he opted for general, sleeper, and AC second-class coaches.

But by the end, he had only one takeaway:

“Next time I’m back, it’s Maharaja’s Express or nothing.”

On Instagram, he shared that the trip left him battling moments of “despair and borderline insanity.”

A First-Hand Account of the Harshest Realities

Victor’s footage offers a striking visual record of the conditions inside Indian trains. He captured scenes of food waste strewn on the floor, a rat scurrying past his seat, and a cockroach crawling nearby. The bathrooms, he said, were unclean and in some cases lacked running water.

At one point, after purchasing food from a vendor in an AC coach, he handed over Rs 200 for a Rs 150 meal. The vendor left with the change and never returned.

“I got scammed,” Victor said in frustration. “I wasn’t expecting to get scammed on the train.”

In another incident, two women took over his seat when he briefly left for the toilet.

“There’s no concept of personal space, and if you’re gone even for a moment, someone else might just take your place,” he remarked.

Divided Responses Online

Victor’s experience has triggered a mixed response on social media. While some praised his honesty and courage to highlight realities most travelers avoid, others questioned the fairness of his portrayal.

One commenter wrote, “A sleeper class train journey in India isn’t for the faint of heart. You, sir, are French.”

Others called for a more balanced view:

“You should also show the bus station in Paris Bercy Seine and its poor conditions. Every country has things to fix.”

Another user suggested, “Compare the metros in Paris with those in Indian cities like Delhi or Mumbai. You’ll be surprised.”

Victor Blaho’s journey has now gone beyond YouTube. It has become a cultural flashpoint — an example of how travel can be transformative, uncomfortable, and eye-opening, all at once.

“India, I love you,” he concludes in his video. “But next time, I’m coming first class.”