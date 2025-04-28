Home
Monday, April 28, 2025
Fresh Bomb Threats Reported In Kerala Ahead PM Modi’s Visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Kerala, authorities have received multiple new bomb threats targeting key locations, including the Secretariat and the Chief Minister’s Office.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Kerala, authorities have received multiple new bomb threats targeting key locations, including the Secretariat and the Chief Minister’s Office. This surge in threats follows a similar incident just a day earlier when the Thiruvananthapuram airport received a threat call.

Thiruvananthapuram alone has reported 12 such threats over the past two weeks, raising concerns about security arrangements as preparations intensify for the Prime Minister’s arrival.

PM Modi is set to visit Kerala on May 2 to formally dedicate the Vizhinjam International Seaport to the nation. The port, a significant infrastructure project for the region, began trial operations in July 2024 and transitioned to full commercial operations by December.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the seaport on Saturday to review the preparations firsthand. He inspected the operational and control centres of the port project, underscoring the importance of security and smooth execution ahead of the national event.

Security forces have been placed on high alert, with extensive measures underway to ensure safety during the Prime Minister’s visit.

