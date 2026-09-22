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Home > India News > Fresh CCTV Footage Emerges From IIT Bombay Student Death Case, Here’s What Sahil Wakode Was Seen Doing Before His Death

Fresh CCTV Footage Emerges From IIT Bombay Student Death Case, Here’s What Sahil Wakode Was Seen Doing Before His Death

Fresh CCTV footage from IIT Bombay shows Sahil Wakode being questioned and leaving an examination hall on September 18 as the Crime Branch reconstructs his final movements before his death.

CCTV shows Sahil Wakode leaving IIT Bombay exam hall before death (Image: X)
CCTV shows Sahil Wakode leaving IIT Bombay exam hall before death (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 13:57 IST

Fresh CCTV footage from IIT Bombay shows 22-year-old student Sahil Wakode being questioned during an examination and then leaving the exam hall on September 18, shortly before he returned to his hostel and was later found dead. The footage, covering the examination hall and nearby corridors, is now being examined by the Mumbai Crime Branch as investigators reconstruct Sahil’s movements and the events leading up to his death.

According to ANI, the cameras captured Sahil being questioned during the examination and leaving the hall between around 12:30 pm and 12:45 pm. Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage from different parts of the IIT Bombay campus and hostel to establish what happened after he left the examination venue. The investigation so far indicates that Sahil reached his hostel room at around 1:25 pm.

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CCTV trail inside IIT Bombay being mapped minute by minute

The Crime Branch is checking footage from across IIT Bombay to trace Sahil’s movements between the examination venue and his hostel room. The footage is being used to piece together the sequence of events on September 18, including what happened after he left the examination hall.

As per reports, Sahil, a second-year BTech student in IIT Bombay’s Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found dead in his hostel room later that day. His death has since led to protests on the campus and allegations from his family of caste-based harassment. Mumbai Police registered a case following the complaint, including provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the probe was later transferred to the Crime Branch. The family’s allegations have not been established.

IIT Bombay earlier changed its account of examination incident

Reports say that IIT Bombay had initially said Sahil was found using a mobile phone during the examination and had allegedly uploaded the question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers. The institute later apologised for that communication, saying it was inappropriate to characterise the circumstances preceding his death before they had been established through an investigation.

Meanwhile, the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum has backed Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was the invigilator during the examination. The Forum said Doolla was performing his duties as an invigilator and had followed the institute’s prescribed procedure after allegedly detecting academic malpractice.

IIT Bombay faculty forum supports invigilator amid protests

The Faculty Forum said Doolla was temporarily relieved of his responsibilities as Dean (Administrative Affairs) to facilitate an independent and unbiased inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Sahil’s death. It also defended his academic record and announced a campus march in his support.

Reportedly, the continuing protests at IIT Bombay have also resulted in an 18-point charter of demands being submitted to Director Professor Shireesh Kedare. Students have sought an independent investigation into Sahil’s death, disciplinary procedure reforms, greater student representation, improved counselling and mental-health services, faculty sensitisation programmes, and a task force involving students, faculty members, mental-health professionals and external experts.

IIT Bombay students seek reports by September 30 and October 15

Student representatives have sought an interim report by September 30 and a final report by October 15. The Crime Branch continues to examine CCTV footage from the examination hall, campus and hostel to reconstruct Sahil’s movements and the sequence of events that day.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are yet to establish the circumstances surrounding Sahil’s death.

Also Read: Gwalior Student Locked Inside Warehouse, Gang-Raped By 2 Operators Who Threatened To Kill Her    

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Fresh CCTV Footage Emerges From IIT Bombay Student Death Case, Here’s What Sahil Wakode Was Seen Doing Before His Death
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Fresh CCTV Footage Emerges From IIT Bombay Student Death Case, Here’s What Sahil Wakode Was Seen Doing Before His Death

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Fresh CCTV Footage Emerges From IIT Bombay Student Death Case, Here’s What Sahil Wakode Was Seen Doing Before His Death
Fresh CCTV Footage Emerges From IIT Bombay Student Death Case, Here’s What Sahil Wakode Was Seen Doing Before His Death
Fresh CCTV Footage Emerges From IIT Bombay Student Death Case, Here’s What Sahil Wakode Was Seen Doing Before His Death
Fresh CCTV Footage Emerges From IIT Bombay Student Death Case, Here’s What Sahil Wakode Was Seen Doing Before His Death
Fresh CCTV Footage Emerges From IIT Bombay Student Death Case, Here’s What Sahil Wakode Was Seen Doing Before His Death

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