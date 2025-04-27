Fresh Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Army Along LoC At Night of 26th and 27th April

On the intervening night of 26th and 27th April 2025, Pakistani Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control (LoC), targeting areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an official statement from the Indian Army, Indian troops responded immediately and effectively, using appropriate small arms fire to retaliate against the aggression. No casualties were reported on the Indian side at the time of the incident.

On the night of 26th-27th April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and Rampur Sectors. Our troops responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/UZ41vMcTh7 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2025

Such ceasefire violations have been a recurring concern along the LoC, despite repeated efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region. The Indian Army continues to maintain high vigilance and readiness to safeguard national security.