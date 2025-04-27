Home
Sunday, April 27, 2025
  Home»
  India»
  Fresh Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Army Along LoC At Night of 26th and 27th April

Fresh Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Army Along LoC At Night of 26th and 27th April

On the intervening night of 26th and 27th April 2025, Pakistani Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control (LoC), targeting areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

Fresh Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Army Along LoC At Night of 26th and 27th April


On the intervening night of 26th and 27th April 2025, Pakistani Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control (LoC), targeting areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an official statement from the Indian Army, Indian troops responded immediately and effectively, using appropriate small arms fire to retaliate against the aggression. No casualties were reported on the Indian side at the time of the incident.

Such ceasefire violations have been a recurring concern along the LoC, despite repeated efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region. The Indian Army continues to maintain high vigilance and readiness to safeguard national security.

 

Filed under

ceasefire LoC

House Of Active Terrorist Adnan Shafi Destroyed In Kashmir, Watch
Indian Army Jawan In Pakistan’s Custody For Four Days In A Row, Talks Inconclusive
About 14 Killed, Over 700 Injured In A Massive Explosion At Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai’s Kaiser-I-Hind Building, Fire Tenders At Spot
Fresh Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Army Along LoC At Night of 26th and 27th April
