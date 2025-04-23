Home
Fresh Gunbattle Erupts in Tangmarg, Kulgam Following Deadly Pahalgam Attack

A day after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, fresh encounter has erupted in Kashmir. Security forces are locked in a fierce gunbattle with terrorists in Kulgam’s Tangmarg area.

Fresh Gunbattle Erupts in Tangmarg, Kulgam Following Deadly Pahalgam Attack

Fresh gunbattle erupts in Kulgam a day after Pahalgam terror attack that killed 28. Security forces launch major operation.


A fierce encounter broke out on Wednesday between security forces and terrorists in the Tangmarg area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, according to local media reports.

An official confirmed to agencies that security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Tangmarg following “specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.” The operation is currently ongoing, with reinforcements deployed to contain the situation.

Pahalgam Attack: 28 Lives Lost, Including Tourists and Naval Officer

The gunbattle comes just a day after a devastating terrorist attack in the Baisaran Valley area of Pahalgam, located in the Anantnag district. On Tuesday, 28 people — most of them tourists — were killed when heavily armed militants opened fire in the scenic meadow, often called “Mini Switzerland” for its tranquil landscape.

Among those killed were two foreigners and two local residents, a senior official said, declining to provide further personal details.

One of the victims was Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old officer in the Indian Navy who was posted in Kochi and had travelled home to Haryana on leave. According to defence officials, Lt Narwal had recently married on April 16 and was in Kashmir with his wife when the attack occurred.

“A Loud and Clear Response Will Follow”: Defence Minister

Condemning the attack, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh vowed a strong response. “The government will not only go after those who carried out this ghastly act, but also those who orchestrated it from behind the scenes,” Singh said. “Our response will be loud and clear.”

Eyewitness accounts reveal the horror of the attack as gunmen opened fire on unsuspecting tourists. Male visitors strolling near eateries, riding ponies, or picnicking with their families were gunned down in broad daylight.

Sketches of three suspects have since been released by security agencies. Based on survivor testimonies, the attackers have been identified as Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha—all believed to be Pakistani nationals, officials stated.

Pahalgam Attack: TRF Claims Responsibility

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam massacre.

Security operations across the region remain on high alert as agencies continue to track down the perpetrators and their handlers.

With inputs from agencies.

