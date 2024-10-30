Home
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Fresh ‘Hoax’ Bomb Threat Targets Mumbai based Air India Flight

The Indore police acted promptly upon receiving a complaint from an airline official, conducting an investigation that determined the threat was false.

Fresh ‘Hoax’ Bomb Threat Targets Mumbai based Air India Flight

A recent hoax bomb threat involving an Air India flight has prompted an investigation by the Indore police. The threat, which claimed a pipe bomb was aboard flight AI 636 traveling from Delhi to Mumbai via Indore, was posted on a social media platform at 5:08 PM on Tuesday, shortly after the flight had already departed Indore at 4:38 PM.

FIR Registered

Upon receiving a complaint from a local airline official, the police launched an investigation that quickly determined the message was a false alarm. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinod Kumar Meena confirmed that the threat was fabricated, stating, “The message about a pipe bomb being placed in the Air India flight was proved to be fake in our investigation.”

In response to the hoax, the Indore police registered a case against the unidentified individual responsible for the post under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 351 (4), which addresses criminal intimidation by concealing identity. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to identify the person behind the threat.

Series of Threats

This incident is part of a disturbing trend, with reports indicating that over 100 flights received bomb threats on the same day. In the past 16 days alone, more than 510 domestic and international flights have faced similar threats, predominantly communicated via social media platforms.

The increasing frequency of such hoaxes has raised concerns about passenger safety and the strain on law enforcement resources. Authorities are urging the public to report any suspicious messages and to refrain from posting false threats that can cause unnecessary panic and disrupt air travel.

