Fresh Row Over Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Asking Students To Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Sparks Political And Legal Backlash

Governor RN Ravi faces criticism for allegedly asking students to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' amid legal trouble over bills, with calls for his removal from office.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has landed in yet another controversy after he allegedly asked students at a private engineering college event in Madurai to chant “Jai Shri Ram.” The incident has drawn sharp criticism from ruling DMK leaders, Congress, and educational groups, who argue the act violates the constitutional neutrality expected from a Governor.

This controversy comes on the heels of Supreme Court censure, where Ravi was accused of withholding assent to 10 state bills for over three years—a move the apex court described as “illegal” and “arbitrary.”

Outrage Over Constitutional Breach

One of the strongest reactions came from the State Platform for Common School System – Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN), which said: “RN Ravi violated his oath of office. He failed to abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions. Ravi should be removed from the Office of Governor forthwith for violating Article 159 of the Constitution.”

Opposition Hits Out: ‘Dangerous Arrogance and Defiance’

Senior Congress leader Sasikanth Senthil took to X (formerly Twitter) and lashed out at the Governor: “After being slammed by the Supreme Court and blocked by the State Government, he’s now resorting to stunts like making students chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ just to irritate the system.”

Senthil added that Ravi’s actions reflect a “dangerous mix of arrogance and defiance that undermines democratic institutions and the Constitution.”

The dual controversies the alleged promotion of a religious chant in an academic setting and the delay in bill approvals have intensified calls for Governor Ravi’s resignation or removal. Legal experts and political commentators have pointed to a pattern of constitutional overreach.

Governor RN Ravi has been at loggerheads with the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government over issues ranging from NEET exemption, Governor’s speeches, and now, delayed assent to state bills. This latest controversy only deepens the rift between the state government and the Raj Bhavan.

