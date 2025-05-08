Fresh Shelling Heard in Kupwara; Old Beirut Blast Video Falsely Linked to Pakistan-India Conflict

Fresh sounds of heavy shelling were heard again in the border district of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir. Locals reported hearing two loud blasts in quick succession, followed by a third from a different direction.

Fresh sounds of heavy shelling were heard again in the border district of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir. Locals reported hearing two loud blasts in quick succession, followed by a third from a different direction. The incident occurred near Ground Zero in Kupwara, where a video was reportedly filmed by someone present at the location. The sound of explosions can be clearly heard in the footage.

Meanwhile, in an important statement, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce addressed Pakistan’s role in harboring terrorist groups. When asked whether the U.S. agrees with India’s assessment that Pakistan supports terrorism, Bruce said, “Obviously in today’s world, that’s a call that we have been making for decades. It is the dynamic that we’ve seen in the Middle East disrupting lives and clearly what happened in Kashmir is awful and we’ve all sent our condolences. The world has rejected the nature of that kind of violence.”

This comes as disinformation continues to spread online. A viral video on social media is being shared with the false claim that Pakistan has launched a missile attack on India in retaliation to recent tensions.

However, PIB Fact Check has confirmed:

The video being circulated is actually from the 2020 Beirut explosion in Lebanon.

It has no connection to the current situation between India and Pakistan.

Citizens are urged not to fall for fake news and propaganda being circulated by certain Pakistani social media handles.

Authorities continue to urge the public to trust only official sources and not spread or believe unverified claims during such sensitive times.

This is a developing story.