Friend Shoots Friend in Delhi’s Bawana After Minor Argument, Police Intensify Search Operation

A minor argument between two friends turned out to be an alarming situation for one of them in Delhi’s Bawana JJ Colony, where one of the friends allegedly fired upon the other. The incident took place at the police station of Narela Industrial Area and resulted in the serious injury of a 22-year-old man. The accused immediately fled from the scene of the crime. The police have already traced the suspect and conducted raids to arrest him.

Minor Dispute Escalates Into Shooting

According to local residents, two friends had a heated argument due to a minor issue. Soon, one of the friends reportedly fired at the other, who was sitting on his scooter. The bullet injured the victim below his waist, resulting in a serious injury.

The injured youth has been identified as 22-year-old Babby, who worked at a factory in the Bawana area. He lived with his family near Shaheed Chowk. Doctors first admitted him to a nearby hospital. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was later referred to a higher medical centre, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police Collect Evidence, CCTV Footage Under Review

After receiving information, the Narela Industrial Area police and a forensic team reached the crime scene. Officers inspected the area, collected evidence and recorded statements from the victim’s family. Police have also started examining CCTV footage from nearby locations to trace the accused and understand the sequence of events.

Accused Identified, Search Operation Underway

In the first stage of investigations, the accused was identified by the police. Raids have been carried out on likely hiding places for the purpose of arresting him as early as possible. The officials claimed that the accused would be arrested very soon. At the same time, investigations have been carried out into the causes of the violent attack on the people.

This incident has brought a lot of fear among the residents of the locality. They have asked Delhi police senior officials to carry out patrol activities in order to take stringent action against anti-social elements so that such incidents do not occur in future.