LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Friend Shoots Friend in Delhi’s Bawana After Minor Argument, Police Intensify Search Operation

Friend Shoots Friend in Delhi’s Bawana After Minor Argument, Police Intensify Search Operation

A minor argument between two friends in Delhi's Bawana JJ Colony turned violent after one allegedly opened fire. The injured 22-year-old is undergoing treatment as police hunt the accused.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 13:59 IST

A minor argument between two friends turned out to be an alarming situation for one of them in Delhi’s Bawana JJ Colony, where one of the friends allegedly fired upon the other. The incident took place at the police station of Narela Industrial Area and resulted in the serious injury of a 22-year-old man. The accused immediately fled from the scene of the crime. The police have already traced the suspect and conducted raids to arrest him.

Minor Dispute Escalates Into Shooting

According to local residents, two friends had a heated argument due to a minor issue. Soon, one of the friends reportedly fired at the other, who was sitting on his scooter. The bullet injured the victim below his waist, resulting in a serious injury.

You Might Be Interested In

The injured youth has been identified as 22-year-old Babby, who worked at a factory in the Bawana area. He lived with his family near Shaheed Chowk. Doctors first admitted him to a nearby hospital. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was later referred to a higher medical centre, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police Collect Evidence, CCTV Footage Under Review

After receiving information, the Narela Industrial Area police and a forensic team reached the crime scene. Officers inspected the area, collected evidence and recorded statements from the victim’s family. Police have also started examining CCTV footage from nearby locations to trace the accused and understand the sequence of events.

Accused Identified, Search Operation Underway

In the first stage of investigations, the accused was identified by the police. Raids have been carried out on likely hiding places for the purpose of arresting him as early as possible. The officials claimed that the accused would be arrested very soon. At the same time, investigations have been carried out into the causes of the violent attack on the people.

This incident has brought a lot of fear among the residents of the locality. They have asked Delhi police senior officials to carry out patrol activities in order to take stringent action against anti-social elements so that such incidents do not occur in future.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Friend Shoots Friend in Delhi’s Bawana After Minor Argument, Police Intensify Search Operation
Tags: delhihome-hero-pos-3

RELATED News

Why Is Menstrual Leave Still A PIN Code Benefit In India? How High Courts Are Pushing States To Act

After NEET-UG Paper Leak, NTA Announces ₹7.5 Crore Security Overhaul Across Offices and Exam Facilities

Kulgam Terror Attack Puts Uttar Pradesh on High Alert; Security Intensified Across Kanwar Yatra Routes

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Calls For Collegium Transparency, Says “Citizens Have A Right To Know Who Their Judges Are”

Electric Bus Catches Fire While Charging in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar, Four Bikes Destroyed

LATEST NEWS

Randeep Hooda Joins Assam Flood Relief Efforts In Sivasagar, Serves Langar And Distributes Essential Supplies

What Happens If Your Lender Bank Goes Bankrupt? Here’s What RBI Rules Say On Loan, EMI And Property

Sanjay Dutt Breaks Down Bollywood’s Biggest Change In 45 Years: From Industry Unity To Cut-Throat Competition, Says, ‘It’s Sad…’

Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of India vs Sri Lanka Test Series? Latest Injury Update Leaves Shubman Gill And Co in Trouble — Report

Friend Shoots Friend in Delhi’s Bawana After Minor Argument, Police Intensify Search Operation

SDM vs Tehsildar: Who Holds More Power And What Makes Their Roles So Different?

Feyenoord vs Atalanta Live Streaming Details: Prediction, Expected Lineups, Team News, Injury Updates And Kick-Off Time

Ramayana VFX Controversy: Chetan Hansraj Defends Nitesh Tiwari’s Epic, Says Critics ‘Don’t Understand The Scale’

Jose Mourinho Reacts After Real Madrid 2-2 Fiorentina Draw, Pinpoints Reason Behind Second-Half Collapse

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 10: Vijay’s Film Holds Strong, Eyes Weekend Boost After Crossing Rs 150 Crore

Friend Shoots Friend in Delhi’s Bawana After Minor Argument, Police Intensify Search Operation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Friend Shoots Friend in Delhi’s Bawana After Minor Argument, Police Intensify Search Operation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Friend Shoots Friend in Delhi’s Bawana After Minor Argument, Police Intensify Search Operation
Friend Shoots Friend in Delhi’s Bawana After Minor Argument, Police Intensify Search Operation
Friend Shoots Friend in Delhi’s Bawana After Minor Argument, Police Intensify Search Operation
Friend Shoots Friend in Delhi’s Bawana After Minor Argument, Police Intensify Search Operation

QUICK LINKS