From 1857 To Today: Colonel Sofia Qureshi’s Family Tree Of Patriotism

Colonel Qureshi’s role in the mission wasn’t just about rank or responsibility – it reflected a generational commitment to India’s defense.

In a decisive show of strength, India responded to the brutal killing of 26 tourists in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam by launching Operation Sindoor, a swift and strategic cross-border assault aimed at dismantling terrorist strongholds in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Leading from the front was Colonel Sofia Qureshi of the Indian Army, who, along with IAF Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, addressed the nation in a bold press briefing that underscored both operational grit and symbolic leadership.

A Heritage Forged in Battle

Colonel Qureshi’s role in the mission wasn’t just about rank or responsibility – it reflected a generational commitment to India’s defense.

Her roots trace back to Vadodara in Gujarat, but her legacy spans centuries of patriotic service. Her great-grandfather served in the British Indian Army, participating in the first war of Indian independence in 1857.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Her grandfather later served in the Indian Army’s Religious Teacher cadre, while her father, Taj Mohammad Qureshi, fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak war as part of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers.

That spirit of duty lives on today. Her 18-year-old son is training to join the Indian Air Force, while her daughter is inspired to follow in her footsteps.

From Science to Strategy

Before donning the olive green, Sofia Qureshi pursued academics with equal dedication.

She earned a master’s degree in biochemistry from Maharaja Sayajirao University in 1997, and soon began working toward a PhD. But the call to serve was stronger.

She joined the Indian Army in 1999, where she trained with the Signals Corps, gaining expertise in communications and technical operations—skills that would prove vital in modern warfare.

Her military journey extended beyond borders. For six years, she served in conflict zones like Congo, contributing to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission. She seamlessly blended tactical duties with humanitarian outreach.

In 2016, she broke new ground by becoming the first woman to lead an Indian Army contingent in “Exercise Force 18”, a multinational military exercise with 18 ASEAN Plus countries. Notably, she was the only female commander in the entire operation.

A Partnership of Purpose

Colonel Qureshi’s story is also one of shared commitment through marriage.

She is married to Colonel Tajuddin Bagevadi, a fellow Indian Army officer from Konnur village in Karnataka’s Belgaum district.

The couple tied the knot in 2015 and continue to serve the country from separate postings—she in Jammu, and he in Jhansi.

In both professional and personal spheres, Colonel Qureshi stands as a symbol of courage, heritage, and quiet determination—a reflection of how patriotism, when rooted in family, becomes a force that spans generations.

ALSO READ: Global Backing For Operation Sindoor: International Community Shows Solidarity With India