Thursday, May 29, 2025
From A Small Village To Global Stage, Padma Shri Awardee Begum Batool Reveals How She Could Perform Abroad Despite Being Less Educated | NewsX Exclusive

She has been honoured with the Padma Shri for her contribution to the field of art. In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Begum Batool expressed her happiness on winning the coveted award while also shedding light on her journey. 

From A Small Village To Global Stage, Padma Shri Awardee Begum Batool Reveals How She Could Perform Abroad Despite Being Less Educated | NewsX Exclusive

Begum Batool


Begum Batool is a singer and has been awarded the Padma Shri by the President of the country. She is a devotional and folk singer from the Merasi community of Rajasthan. She is known for her unique style of singing while playing the tabla herself.

She has been honoured with the Padma Shri for her contribution to the field of art. In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Begum Batool expressed her happiness on winning the coveted award while also shedding light on her journey.

“Never imagined or even understood what something like this award could be”

While speaking to Megha Sharma, Senior Executive Editor, NewsX, Begum Batool spoke about her experience when she was presented with the Padma Shri.

“It was wonderful. First of all, I would like to extend my greetings and heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India, the Modi Government, and Amit Shah ji. They bestowed this award upon me. I was born in a small village, and I never imagined or even understood what something like this award could be.”

She added, “The Indian government showed such kindness to people like us who come from the ground up. I come from a poor background. I’m a farmer’s daughter. We used to do labour work. So, I’m very thankful that they gave someone like me such a prestigious award.

“We were poor and didn’t even have any musical instruments”

When asked to share insights about her journey, Begum Batool told NewsX, “After travelling so much, my journey started in the village. There was a small temple of Lord Thakurji in our village where there used to be instruments like the dholak and nagada. I used to sing bhajans with my girlfriends there. That’s where my interest began — singing bhajans with my friends at the temple. Slowly, I developed a passion for it and started singing folk songs (maand). It was something I was passionate about from the beginning.”

She added, “I faced many struggles. We were poor and didn’t even have any musical instruments. We just used what was available at the temple, like the dholak, and sang bhajans with that. That’s how I gradually learned. In our village, foreigners — we used to call them “Angrez” (Britishers/foreigners) — used to come occasionally. We used to hold music and dance events at home for weddings or other functions. Some of them saw me perform and said, “She’s a good artist, she sings well, we could invite her abroad. But I’m not educated — I’ve only studied till fourth or fifth grade — so I didn’t understand what they were saying about going abroad.”

Begum Batool further explained, “There was a teacher in our village — we used to call him ‘Master Ji.” He said, “Begum Batool ji, they’re saying you could go abroad.” I replied, “What is abroad? I don’t even know what that is.” He said, “They want to invite you.” I said, “Okay, if they want to invite me, let them.” He said, “Do you understand what a big deal this is? They’re inviting you to Paris, to different countries. These foreigners are requesting you!”

She elaborated, “Then they had further discussions and someone a bit educated explained things to them. They said, “Why not? She can go.” I really had to struggle, but I eventually went abroad with them. My first international performance was in Paris, around 10 to 12 years ago. Until then, I had never performed on a stage — only in home functions or village ceremonies like weddings and spiritual events.”

Watch the full interview here:

