From AAP To BJP: Kapil Mishra Sworn In As Minister In Delhi’s Newly Formed BJP Government

BJP leader Kapil Mishra was sworn in as a minister in the just-formed Delhi government headed by Rekha Gupta on February 20, 2025. The grand ceremony was conducted at the historic Ramlila Maidan, where the oath was administered by Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. Mishra, 44, is a key player in Delhi politics, recognized for his candidness and his climb up the ranks of both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP.

Mishra’s Political Journey

Kapil Mishra, who was born on November 13, 1980, became one of the major political faces after he secured the Karawal Nagar seat in the 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. Standing for AAP, Mishra secured a comprehensive margin of 44,431 votes to beat BJP’s four-time MLA Mohan Singh Bisht. The win was considered a victory for the AAP in those times, and Mishra was later made the minister for water resources in the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Nevertheless, his ministerial tenure was not long. In 2017, Mishra was dropped from the cabinet after he accused Kejriwal and fellow minister Satyendar Jain of corruption. He accused the two in public of having accepted a Rs 2 crore bribe, which he subsequently failed to back up. His dropping signaled the start of an acrimonious relationship with AAP.

Controversy and Defection to BJP

Mishra’s association with AAP turned sour further when he fought against his own party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, an act that resulted in his disqualification from the Delhi Legislative Assembly on the basis of the anti-defection law. His open support to BJP leaders and continued anti-party work incurred the wrath of AAP, and he was formally expelled from the party in 2019.

Following his expulsion, Mishra joined the BJP, making his move official at a public event attended by top BJP leaders such as Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, and Satish Upadhyay. His defection to the BJP marked the beginning of his new political journey, which ultimately led to his induction into the cabinet of Delhi’s newly formed BJP government.

Kapil Mishra’s induction into Rekha Gupta’s cabinet is the BJP’s strategic move to consolidate its leadership in Delhi. Mishra, a known Brahmin face, will be tasked with taking a key role in formulating policies and assisting the BJP in keeping its election promises.

Five Key Facts About Kapil Mishra

Mishra secured the Karawal Nagar seat in 2015 as a candidate for AAP by a majority of 44,431 votes, defeating the BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht. Water Resources Minister: Mishra was named water resources minister in the government of Kejriwal after his 2015 win but was ousted in 2017 upon alleging corruption of Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain. BJP Defection: Following expulsion from AAP due to anti-party activities, Mishra defected to the BJP in 2019, siding with the party agenda. Role during 2020 Riots: Mishra drew flak over his inciteful speeches in the run-up to the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi. Background: Mishra’s parents come from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa. Annapurna Mishra, his mother, has been mayor of East Delhi.

