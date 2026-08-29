From Airport Stamps To LPG e-KYC: 7 Rule Changes You Need To Know From September 1

September is going to witness some significant events that might create an impact on travelling, taxation, LPG issues, and many other aspects of India. While some of the following changes will come into effect from September 1, some of them include deadlines that are scheduled to fall in the same period or some that are due to come into effect from October onwards. The travellers will have a simpler procedure at the airports, the taxpayers and LPG consumers will have formalities to finish up, and deposit interest and ATM fees may change for the bank users.

1. No immigration stamp on boarding passes

From September 1, international passengers leaving India will no longer need an immigration stamp on their boarding pass. Travellers can show a digital boarding pass on their phone or carry a printed copy instead. The change is expected to make the airport process faster and simpler.

2. ITR filing deadline

The taxpayers who are not subject to any audit for their account should complete filing of their income tax returns for the Assessment Year 2026-27 by August 31, 2026. The eligible taxpayers under presumptive taxation scheme may use ITR-4 to file their tax returns. Taxpayers who are not eligible to use ITR-4 can use ITR-3 form.

3. LPG e-KYC deadline

LPG e-KYC is now possible after its extension due to the inability of certain individuals to do it previously. All eligible households using LPG have to ensure that their Aadhaar verification is completed so that they can continue to use LPG at the household rate.

4. New fixed deposit rule

A new fixed deposit rule will take effect from October 1, 2026. For deposits of ₹3 crore or more, banks will have to publish interest rates on their websites by 10:10 am on working days. Branches of the same bank will also not be allowed to offer different rates for the same deposit made on the same day.

5. Possible changes in air fares

Air fares might be impacted owing to changes in aviation turbine fuel prices, which may be subject to revision from time to time. Hence, travelers must compare the prices of tickets before traveling, especially when there is an increase in travel during peak season.

6. Changes in Bank FD Interest Rates

The interest rate on fixed deposits might be changed by banks from time to time depending on certain market factors. Consumers wishing to make an investment into FDs must compare the current interest rates, tenures and penalty for early withdrawals before investing.

7. Possible changes in ATM charges

Changes in the ATM charges levied by the banks may be observed. The consumers are advised to go through the bank’s charges for ATM transactions well in advance.

Also Read: Delhi CNG Rate Up By Rs 3.89 Per Kg From 6 AM Today; Here’s What Is Driving The Price Hike