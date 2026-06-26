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Home > India News > From America To Andhra: 94-Year-Old Woman Gives Up US Citizenship To Die As An Indian

From America To Andhra: 94-Year-Old Woman Gives Up US Citizenship To Die As An Indian

A 94-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh has given up her US citizenship and is seeking Indian citizenship again, wishing to return home and spend her final days in her native village in India.

Andhra Pradesh woman, 94, renounces US citizenship to return home, seeking Indian citizenship to live final years in her native Bapatla village.
Andhra Pradesh woman, 94, renounces US citizenship to return home, seeking Indian citizenship to live final years in her native Bapatla village.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 15:34 IST

A heartwarming story from Andhra Pradesh has gone viral after a 94-year-old woman decided to apply for Indian citizenship again and renounce her US citizenship. Originally from Chinthagumpala village in the Chinaganjam mandal of the Bapatla district, Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma said that her final wish is to die as an Indian citizen and in India. On social media, her emotional appeal to local authorities has garnered a lot of attention.
 

Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma Lived in the US for Almost Two Decades

Mahalakshmamma’s life story covers several decades and two nations. She relocated to Petersburg, Virginia, in the United States to live with her son, who is an oncologist, after the demise of her husband, Nagabhushanam. She lived in the US for about eighteen years after obtaining US citizenship in July 2000.
 
After her son moved to Mangalagiri to work at NRI Hospital, she returned to India in 2018. She has been residing in her hometown of Andhra Pradesh ever since. Returning to her familiar surroundings reinforced her desire to stay in India permanently and strengthened her emotional connection to her roots.
 

Request to Restore Indian Citizenship

Mahalakshmamma recently met Bapatla District Collector J. Venkata Murali with her son Buchaiah Choudhary. She asked that her application for Indian citizenship be processed as soon as possible at the meeting.
 
She claimed to have already given up her US citizenship and applied via the official website. She claims that her only wish is to live her final years as a citizen of her birthplace, India. She also stated that she would like her final ceremonies to take place in her hometown, which is very important to her.
 
In her appeal, she gave officials her word that she would strictly adhere to the Indian Constitution and all applicable laws if her Indian citizenship is restored.
 

How did the Official Respond to Mahalakshmamma’s Request?

Her request was acknowledged by the district collector, who also gave her the assurance that the application would be handled in accordance with established protocols. Before sending the report to the state administration, authorities will finish the district-level investigation. The final recommendation will come from the central government. 
 
Officials stated that the decision will adhere to the necessary legal procedure, assuring that all citizenship standards are thoroughly examined prior to any final approval.
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From America To Andhra: 94-Year-Old Woman Gives Up US Citizenship To Die As An Indian
Tags: Andhra PradeshIndian citizenship applicationKondragunta MahalakshmammaNRI woman renounces US citizenship

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