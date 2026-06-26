From America To Andhra: 94-Year-Old Woman Gives Up US Citizenship To Die As An Indian

A heartwarming story from Andhra Pradesh has gone viral after a 94-year-old woman decided to apply for Indian citizenship again and renounce her US citizenship. Originally from Chinthagumpala village in the Chinaganjam mandal of the Bapatla district, Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma said that her final wish is to die as an Indian citizen and in India. On social media, her emotional appeal to local authorities has garnered a lot of attention.

Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma Lived in the US for Almost Two Decades

Mahalakshmamma’s life story covers several decades and two nations. She relocated to Petersburg, Virginia, in the United States to live with her son, who is an oncologist, after the demise of her husband, Nagabhushanam. She lived in the US for about eighteen years after obtaining US citizenship in July 2000.

After her son moved to Mangalagiri to work at NRI Hospital, she returned to India in 2018. She has been residing in her hometown of Andhra Pradesh ever since. Returning to her familiar surroundings reinforced her desire to stay in India permanently and strengthened her emotional connection to her roots.

Request to Restore Indian Citizenship

Mahalakshmamma recently met Bapatla District Collector J. Venkata Murali with her son Buchaiah Choudhary. She asked that her application for Indian citizenship be processed as soon as possible at the meeting.

She claimed to have already given up her US citizenship and applied via the official website. She claims that her only wish is to live her final years as a citizen of her birthplace, India. She also stated that she would like her final ceremonies to take place in her hometown, which is very important to her.

In her appeal, she gave officials her word that she would strictly adhere to the Indian Constitution and all applicable laws if her Indian citizenship is restored.

How did the Official Respond to Mahalakshmamma’s Request?

Her request was acknowledged by the district collector, who also gave her the assurance that the application would be handled in accordance with established protocols. Before sending the report to the state administration, authorities will finish the district-level investigation. The final recommendation will come from the central government.